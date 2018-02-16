Daily News - February 16, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

It’s been 15 years since LeBron James scored 50 points vs. Mentor

Author: Mark Podolski

Publication: News-Herald

Bob Krizancic remembers seeking out advice in 2003 before his Mentor team played LeBron James.

James was a senior at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, the nation’s No. 1 player on the nation’s No. 1 team, and was set to be the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers.

Prior to the Jan. 14, 2003, game at the University of Akron, the Mentor boys basketball coach was contemplating how to defend James. He called former Cavaliers coach Mike Fratello and then-Akron coach Keith Dambrot for input.

Krizancic decided to collapse the interior of the defense and leave the perimeter open. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dan Gilbert's son survives brain surgery, asks if Cavaliers beat Thunder

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert said in a Tweet that his son survived eight hours of brain surgery.

Nick Gilbert, 21, underwent the surgery this week to treat a brain tumor. His father said Nick made it through the surgery and 48 hours of rest, but still has "hurdles ahead."

A Cavs spokesman said there was no more information to share. The surgery was done at a Detroit-area hospital.

Nick was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere in the body. This is at least his second brain surgery to treat a tumor. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cavaliers' payroll could be the most expensive ever

Author: Brian Windhorst

Publication: ESPN.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have a $300 million roster next season if LeBron James remains with the franchise.

When the dust settled following their sweeping trades last week, the Cavs put themselves in position to break records if they elect to keep their new core together. And, most importantly, if James elects to re-sign in Cleveland or simply pick up his $35.6 million player option for 2018-19.

Team owner Dan Gilbert has never put his front office on a budget, and so the team continues to spend.

For several uncomfortable months -- and a couple of unbearable weeks -- James was sending a message to the Cavs' front office that he wanted the team's roster upgraded. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

