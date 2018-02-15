Daily News - February 15, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Larry Nance Jr.'s month of destiny could continue with Verizon Slam Dunk Contest win

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If this was the month Larry Nance Jr. was destined to chase down his father's career, he'd be the odds-on favorite to win the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest Saturday night.

Nance Jr., 25, was traded last week to the Cavaliers, the franchise who hung Larry Nance Sr.'s jersey in the rafters and the team the younger Nance grew up rooting for in northeast Ohio.

In 1984, 11 months before LeBron James was born, Nance Sr. won the NBA's first All-Star dunk contest at age 23 as a member of the Phoenix Suns. His son has a chance to win his first dunk contest in Los Angeles as part of All-Star weekend.

If it doesn't work out, though, if Victor Oladipo, or Dennis Smith Jr., or Donovan Mitchell out-dunks Nance Jr., he won't look at it as though his destiny was derailed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs' Kevin Love to design own fashion line for Banana Republic

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All you need is love. Sexy photos of Kevin Love, that is.

The Cavaliers star is featured in Banana Republic's spring ad campaign, coming to stores and billboards across the country this week.

In the photos, shot at the Lake Erie Building in Lakewood, Love models pieces from the retailer's spring collection, from sharp, polished suits to classic, reliable chinos. The brand, which Love has modeled for since 2016, also produced a video of him wearing the clothes as he answered questions while hooked up to a lie detector.

Among the revelations: he loves camouflage, has never been hunting, prefers the stairs over a treadmill or elliptical, wears boxers and describes his rap loyalties as "bi coastal." Love also says wine or tequila depends on the night and won't tell you if he has a girlfriend. (We know that he does.) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Hey Now, You're an All-Star

Author: Cavs.com Staff

Publication: Cleveland.com

With the Wine & Gold's All-Star Break underway, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Association's Midseason Classic in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

67 … All-Star games in NBA history.

6 … Midseason Classics - including 2018 - played in the Los Angeles area (2 Inglewood, 4 L.A.)

14 … straight All-Star starts for LeBron James when he suits up on Sunday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

