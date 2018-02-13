Daily News - February 13, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman's stay in Cavaliers' starting lineup open-ended now after 'fearless' play

BOSTON -- Before Cedi Osman's first NBA start on Friday, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said the 22-year-old rookie would be headed back to the bench.

Now -- like the crowd when Osman's dribbling 178 miles per hour toward the basket for an improbable, falling-down layup, or, when he's trotting toward the rim for a dunk he's about to blow -- Lue's not so sure.

Lue said after the Cavs' practice Monday that Osman's stay in the starting lineup is open-ended. He'll make his third consecutive start Tuesday night when the Cavs play at the Oklahoma City Thunder. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dan Gilbert's son scheduled for brain surgery to treat tumor

BOSTON -- The son of Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert will undergo another brain surgery in Detroit this week to treat a tumor.

Nick Gilbert, who is 21, was born with neurofibromatosis, a nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere in the body. He had surgery to remove a brain tumor more than 10 years ago and is treated off and on with chemotherapy.

Nick was hospitalized last week due to complications from the latest tumor. ABC's Doris Burke reported during the telecast of the Cavs' 121-99 win over Boston Sunday that surgery was scheduled for this week, and a team spokesman confirmed the surgery to cleveland.com.

Nick was the Cavs' "good luck charm" when he represented the team at the 2011 NBA draft lottery wearing a bowtie and the team was awarded the No. 1 pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tyronn Lue stuck with JR Smith this season because of 2016 Finals Game 7 heroics

BOSTON -- JR Smith has offered more than a few justifications for Tyronn Lue's sticking with him in what has been (until lately) a fairly trying season for Smith and the Cavs.

But Lue's loyalty to Smith traces back much further, to Game 7 of the 2016 Finals.

"If it wasn't for JR in '16 making those eight straight points coming out in the third quarter, we don't win the championship," Lue said after practice Monday. "People saying quit on JR, give up on JR, it's not right."

In Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, Smith scored eight points in the first 2:30 of the third quarter. The Warriors led by as many as eight points in that stretch, but Smith's consecutive 3s kept Cleveland close. The Cavs of course went on to win the game, 93-89, for their first title. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

