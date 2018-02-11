Daily News - February 11, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

George Hill only new Cavalier to start against Celtics; Cedi Osman gets another game

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ATLANTA -- Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said George Hill would be the only new player starting Sunday against the Boston Celtics, thus changing his mind and sticking with rookie Cedi Osman over Rodney Hood for at least one more game.

Lue said Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. would all come off the bench and see action against the Celtics.

"I mean, they don't know the plays yet," Lue said after this new iteration of Cavaliers practiced for the first time together Saturday in Atlanta. "So it's going to be tough tomorrow with George starting because you can't really run a lot of stuff. Just run some pick-and-rolls. But just having him on the floor will be good. He's a veteran so he can understand the flow of the game and then once we get our plays down and defensively what we want to do, then you could see a lineup change."

The Cavs traded away six players -- including two starters -- on Thursday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Trade deadline deals make LeBron James happier and that's good enough for now

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - If LeBron James was truly "happy as hell" the Cavs sent his best friend home to Miami Thursday, then we assume he felt even warmer and fuzzier Saturday when Dwyane Wade showed up in a video on social media.

Yep. That's Wade on a golf course. And not one cross-country skier in the background.

If losing Wade didn't upset James, we can also assume Isaiah Thomas going to L.A. wasn't exactly the cause of a deep depression. James didn't want any "shade" to fall on his ex-teammates, so we must draw our own conclusions.

So how happy is James? Happier? Happy-ish?

There's always a caveat. And even if there isn't, he doesn't mind creating the perception of one. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

New Cavaliers used to battle LeBron James, look up to him

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ATLANTA -- George Hill tried for three years to beat LeBron James and get to the Finals.

Rodney Hood went to James' summer skills camp.

Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. on Sunday will be able to say they played with legends Kobe Bryant and James before their 26th birthdays. And, naturally, Nance Jr. grew up living in northeast Ohio as a "die hard" Cavs fan, in a childhood that spanned James' first tenure in Cleveland.

The four new players the Cavs acquired during Thursday's trade-a-palooza all know what's expected of their new franchise. They've come to a team that's gone to three consecutive Finals, anchored by one of the greatest to ever play who's gunning for an eighth straight Finals berth. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

