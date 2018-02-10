Daily News - February 10, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: Koby Altman's gutsy moves, Terry's Talkin'

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Talkin' about the Cleveland Cavaliers and the trades they completed at the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

1. Koby Altman and his front office did something very important when it comes to the future of the Cavs -- the general manager reshaped the roster through trades. He didn't sit around wishing he had a long-term commitment from LeBron James. He didn't even think about free agency, because the Cavs have major salary cap issues.

2. Instead, Altman and his young front office went to work. They identified players who didn't fit with the team for a variety of reasons. The key figures were Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert and Dwyane Wade. They wanted to keep Channing Frye, but the Lakers demanded him to make the biggest trade work for the Cavs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James throws 'no shade' on former Cavaliers; Cedi Osman shows new teammates 'how we play'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ATLANTA -- LeBron James continued to take the high road about the Cavaliers' trading away of six players, including Isaiah Thomas.

The Cavs won without those guys on Friday, and without their replacements, beating Atlanta 123-107.

"There's no shade on anybody," James said, after his 10th triple double of the season and second in as many games.

James spent enough time seething over what his old teammates (and some of his current ones) did to the Cavs while they were here. Why kick them on their way out?

A new chapter in Cavs' history turns its first page Saturday when the three 25-year-olds -- Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson, and Rodney Hood -- and veteran point guard George Hill join the team for practice. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James, Kyle Korver carry skeleton Cavaliers past Atlanta, 123-107

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

ATLANTA -- This one was a throwback to simpler times, when Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue had few rotation decisions to make because so many key players were hurt.

The Cavs won 18 of 19 in those days. They didn't tank until everyone was back healthy.

Well, half of "everyone" was traded Thursday, and the Cavs who were left after the bloodletting beat the Atlanta Hawks, 123-107 on Friday night.

"You have a set rotation," Lue said. "Guys are going to play, they know they are going to play and so that was a good win for us. This team has given us problems throughout the course of my four years here. This was a good win for us being short-handed."

Former Hawk Kyle Korver torched his hold team with a season-high 30 points on seven 3-pointers. He knows a thing or two about being traded -- Atlanta shipped him to the Cavs in January of 2017. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

