Daily News - December 9, 2017

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 27 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers (18-8) host the Philadelphia 76ers (13-11) Saturday on the second night of back-to-back games for Cleveland.

When: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go

Last meeting: The Cavs won 113-91 on Nov. 27 in Philadelphia

Cavs minute: The winning streak is over. Only two teams they beat during the 13-game ride -- the Sixers and and the Pistons -- have winning records. The Pacers, who beat Cleveland 106-102 last night, are now 15-11. ... A four-game home stand starts tonight. ... The last time the Cavs played on consecutive nights, they dumped the Sixers and then came home to beat the Miami Heat. Before that, though, the Cavs were blown out three times on the second night of back to backs. ... LeBron James scored 30 points with 14 rebounds in the win over Philly. J.R. Smith played that night with a heavy heart, following the death of his cousin, and contributed 11 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers have mostly themselves to blame -- and Victor Oladipo -- for end of good winning streak

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers' winning streak is over thanks to a number of breakdowns throughout their 106-102 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Some wide-open Pacers chucking 3s. Offensive rebounds. Transition baskets. The Cavs committing two 24-second violations in the fourth quarter. All of it played into their winning streak stopping at 13 games, which tied the franchise record.

How dare they? Didn't they know they were supposed to be done losing this season?

Victor Oladipo, Pacers stop Cavaliers' win streak at 13 with 106-102 win

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers' winning streaks are over thanks to Victor Oladipo and, more broadly, the 3-pointer.

The Indiana Pacers knocked off the Cavs 106-102 Friday night, stopping Cleveland's overall winning streak at 13 and its road streak at seven. A win for the Cavs would've set franchise records for both.

Oladipo scored 33 points, with six 3s. The Pacers drained 15 3-pointers as a team. The Cavs, always such a dangerous team in the fourth quarter, especially from 3-point range, made just three of 12 attempts beyond the arc in the final period.

