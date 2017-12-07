Daily News - December 7, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kyle Korver sparks lethargic Cavaliers, shows why he's been most impactful player during streak

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Through three quarters against the Sacramento Kings, sharpshooter Kyle Korver looked lethargic -- just like the rest of his teammates.

Head coach Tyronn Lue couldn't pinpoint exactly why. But he could certainly sense it with his whole team. So during the mandatory timeout, prior to the start of the fourth quarter, Lue decided it was time to unlock Korver, especially with LeBron James set to rest at the start of the period.

"I told the coaches, I said, 'We need something from Korver,'" Lue admitted following the 101-95 win. "So out of timeouts we kept drawing up two plays at a time just so we could get him going." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers update: LeBron James' shoes, JaKarr Sampson, Dwyane Wade

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers beat the Sacramento Kings 101-95 on Wednesday.

Here are some notes and quotes from Cleveland's 13th consecutive win.

In the seventh game of the Cavaliers’ current winning streak, LeBron James switched out his Nike shoes at halftime with another pair because he thought he wasn’t playing well. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Kings with LeBron James on a play called 'Chicago'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cavs.com

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers beat the Sacramento Kings with LeBron James and a play they call "Chicago," which is not a reference to the team's win there over the Bulls on Monday.

Rather, it's a nod to one of the great plays in James' storied career, his turnaround jumper over Jimmy Butler as time expired to beat Chicago in Game 4 of the 2015 Eastern semifinals.

There's not a ton of complexity involved in the play; the idea is to get the ball to James with as few people around him as possible and have him score. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

