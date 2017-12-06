Daily News - December 6, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings, Game 25 preview and listings

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers (17-7) host the Sacramento Kings (7-16) Wednesday with a chance to tie the franchise record for winning streaks at 13 games.

When: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Ohio - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade, ego and a last hurrah -- Bill Livingston

Author: Bill Livingston

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bill Bradley, who played for the New York Knicks before he was a Senator from New Jersey, wanted to enjoy every sunset.

He stayed in the game as his skills deteriorated because he could still help his team, but he also felt it was a dress rehearsal for what would eventually happen to him in life.

Michael Jordan spoiled the iconic goodbye wave to the NBA he made with his exaggerated follow-through on the famous NBA Finals-winning shot. He retired, then returned, no longer a Chicago Bull, with Washington, where was an old, tired Wizard who forgot the words to the spell. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsKings Game Preview - December 6, 2017

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers (17-7) host the Sacramento Kings (7-16) at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night in The Land as they try to extend their winning streak to 13 games. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold's 12-game string of victories is the longest active streak in the NBA and was kept alive on Monday night after the Cavs topped the Chicago Bulls, 113-91, in the Windy City.

As the club works toward snagging 13-straight, they'll rely on their impressive success from the field when they take on the Kings. Cleveland has shot at least .500 from the field in a season-high three straight games and now ranks third in the NBA in field goal percentage (.482). Against Chicago, the Cavs shot 42-81 (.519) from the field and received 49 points from the bench. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: