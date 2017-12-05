Daily News - December 5, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Dwyane Wade does not want to start for the Cavaliers when Isaiah Thomas returns
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CHICAGO -- Now that Dwyane Wade is playing so well with the second unit, he doesn't want to leave it.
Wade, who had one of his best games of the season Monday with 24 points and six rebounds in the Cavs' 113-91 win over Chicago, told cleveland.com that he did not want to rejoin the starting lineup when Isaiah Thomas becomes the starting point guard -- potentially leaving coach Tyronn Lue with one less option to find room in his rotation for Derrick Rose.
Lue has declined to say how he'll make all the pieces fit, including Rose, who reported to work Monday for the first time since leaving the team Nov. 22 to contemplate his basketball future. The Cavs have won 12 straight, so they're obviously rolling with cohesion among starters and reserves. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers' winning streak hits 12 with 113-91 triumph over Chicago Bulls
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CHICAGO -- There were no unnecessarily nervous moments for the Cavaliers against a lesser team this time, no drama nor junking up the game by the Bulls.
At least not enough to avoid a blowout.
The Cavs' winning streak is up to 12 after their 113-91 triumph in Chicago on Monday, and they are one more win from tying the franchise record. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Is LeBron James the leader for NBA MVP after one quarter of the season?
Author: Scott Patsko
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio – LeBron James was named the Eastern Conference’s best player for the opening month of the season on Friday. It’s hard to argue against that, especially when – aside from him fueling the Cavaliers to 12 straight wins – the common refrain among NBA analysts is that James is playing some of the best basketball of his career.
Entering Monday night’s game against the Bulls, he led the league in minutes per game (37.1), was shooting the best FG percentage of his career (.583) and the best 3-point percentage of his career (.413), and had career highs in assists (8.7) and blocks (1.2).
During the season's first month, James scored at least 30 points nine times and shot better than 50 percent in all but two games. According to ESPN stats and information, he entered December averaging at least 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the first time in his career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (12/5) Derrick Rose has rejoined Cleveland Cavaliers but numerous questions remain: Chris Fedor Cleveland.com
- (12/5) LeBron James: Cavaliers are 'where we want to be, today' Cleveland.com
- (12/5) LeBron James named Eastern Conference Player of the Week Cleveland.com
- (12/5) Derrick Rose rejoins Cavaliers, who say they're happy to have him back Cleveland.com
- (12/5) Cavs Crush Bulls, Streak Stands at a Dozen Straight Cavs.com
- (12/5) LeBron James Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 7 Cavs.com
- (12/5) Marla’s 32 shots from beyond the arc on roots of the streak, new energy and needling Pippen Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/5) Cavaliers 113, Bulls 91: Complacency banished as Love, Wade, James lead way to 12th consecutive victory Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/5) Cavaliers notebook: LeBron James says Cavs don’t need explanation from Derrick Rose for his departure Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/5) Cavaliers win 12th in a row, 113-91 over Bulls News-Herald
- (12/5) Derrick Rose returns to Cavaliers to resume rehab on sprained ankle News-Herald
- (12/5) Jim Ingraham: For LeBron James, age is merely another challenge The Chronicle
- (12/5) Final Score: Cavaliers defeat Bulls 113-91, pick up 12th straight win Fear The Sword
- (12/5) Dribbles: Depth helping to keep Cavs’ rise alive Amico Hoops
- (12/5) Rose returns to Cavs, who are giving him time Amico Hoops
- (12/5) Wade stepping up as leader of Cavaliers' bench ESPN.com
- (12/5) Derrick Rose returns to Cavs, resumes rehab on ankle ESPN.com
- (12/5) Dwyane Wade returns to Chicago in unfamiliar role with new team USA Today
- (12/5) Cleveland Cavaliers rout Chicago Bulls, win 12th straight game USA Today
- (12/5) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose returns to team; will resume ankle treatment USA Today
- (12/5) Rose-less Cavaliers roll into town, hand Bulls another loss Chicago Sun-Times
- (12/5) Bulls lose their 9th straight, Cavaliers win their 12th straight Chicago Tribune
- (12/5) The adaptable Dwyane Wade finding his best life in Cleveland after one-year situationship with Bulls CSN Chicago
- (12/5) Charge stumble in second half CantonRep