Daily News - December 5, 2017

Dwyane Wade does not want to start for the Cavaliers when Isaiah Thomas returns

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- Now that Dwyane Wade is playing so well with the second unit, he doesn't want to leave it.

Wade, who had one of his best games of the season Monday with 24 points and six rebounds in the Cavs' 113-91 win over Chicago, told cleveland.com that he did not want to rejoin the starting lineup when Isaiah Thomas becomes the starting point guard -- potentially leaving coach Tyronn Lue with one less option to find room in his rotation for Derrick Rose.

Lue has declined to say how he'll make all the pieces fit, including Rose, who reported to work Monday for the first time since leaving the team Nov. 22 to contemplate his basketball future. The Cavs have won 12 straight, so they're obviously rolling with cohesion among starters and reserves. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' winning streak hits 12 with 113-91 triumph over Chicago Bulls

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHICAGO -- There were no unnecessarily nervous moments for the Cavaliers against a lesser team this time, no drama nor junking up the game by the Bulls.

At least not enough to avoid a blowout.

The Cavs' winning streak is up to 12 after their 113-91 triumph in Chicago on Monday, and they are one more win from tying the franchise record. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Is LeBron James the leader for NBA MVP after one quarter of the season?

Author: Scott Patsko

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – LeBron James was named the Eastern Conference’s best player for the opening month of the season on Friday. It’s hard to argue against that, especially when – aside from him fueling the Cavaliers to 12 straight wins – the common refrain among NBA analysts is that James is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Entering Monday night’s game against the Bulls, he led the league in minutes per game (37.1), was shooting the best FG percentage of his career (.583) and the best 3-point percentage of his career (.413), and had career highs in assists (8.7) and blocks (1.2).

During the season's first month, James scored at least 30 points nine times and shot better than 50 percent in all but two games. According to ESPN stats and information, he entered December averaging at least 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the first time in his career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

