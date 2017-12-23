Daily News - December 23, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**



Author:

Publication:

CLEVELAND: Part of his Twitter signature #ThatSLOWgrind is emblazoned on the back of his Nike sneakers.

But for Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas, there were times during the past seven months when excruciating grind might have been more fitting.

The torn labrum in his right hip that forced him to miss the Boston Celtics’ last three games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cavs. The shocking trade to the Cavs on Aug. 22 that left him feeling unappreciated and betrayed. The boring months of rehab. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Follow along Jose Calderon's curious path to Christmas Day and finally a place in the Warriors-Cavs rivalry

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

Jose Calderon will finally make it back to Oracle Arena for a basketball game on Monday as a member of the Cavaliers. There was a moment last season when that idea seemed natural to him, followed by the moment when playing for the Warriors seemed right.

Either way, Calderon was bound for the NBA Finals last season. Until he was bound for Atlanta instead, the culmination of a wild week of emotional swings that figuratively took Calderon from Los Angeles to Cleveland to the Bay Area to Atlanta and a first-round playoff exit.

“It was tough. Imagine that,” Calderon told The Athletic. “I still think about how I could have a ring.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Does Isaiah Thomas Fit With The New-Look Cavs?

Author: Jeff Nomina

Publication: Waiting For Next Year

Seeing Isaiah Thomas take part in warm-ups on Thursday night might give fans a feeling they are seeing ghost of Cavaliers past. A dazzling offensive point guard who struggles to defend and puts up modest assist numbers? Where have we seen that before?

But our version of Tiny Tim has a few tricks up his sleeve that could help these new-look Cavaliers maintain the style of play that has seen them win 19 of their last 21 games.

Kyrie Irving caught a lot of flak in Cleveland for his lack of playmaking for teammates. He never racked up consistent assist totals and rarely played within much of a system. He was an elite isolation scorer, and the Cavaliers (and especially head coach Ty Lue) were more than happy to let him play that role. Fans may be surprised at just how similar Thomas played last year in terms of involving teammates. His assists and assist rate were similar to Irving, even though Thomas was the sole ball handler in Boston and Irving had to share the court with de facto point guard LeBron James. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: