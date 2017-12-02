Daily News - December 2, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Is Kevin Love a hall of famer and which Cavaliers didn't want Dwyane Wade? 'Hey, Joe!'

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND -- Do you have a Cavs question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Joe? Submit it here or tweet @joevardon.

This week, fans want to know if Dwyane Wade could make history as the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, if Kevin Love is a hall of famer, and if there really was discord in the Cavs' locker room from Wade's arrival.

Hey, Kinard: No, no player in NBA history has been both Finals MVP and NBA Sixth Man of the Year at any point in his career. Wade is off to an excellent and intriguing start toward becoming the first. In 18 games off the bench, Wade is averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. Cleveland's bench is the fifth-best in the league for points, and he's the catalyst. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games in October and November

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in October and November.

It's the 35th time -- most in NBA history -- that James has won the award during his illustrious career and the second consecutive season he's been named Player of the Month in the opening month of the NBA season.

James, who averaged 28.0 points on 58.3 percent shooting and 42.5 percent from 3-point range to go with 8.5 assists and 8.1 rebounds, helped the Cavaliers recover from a sluggish first few weeks. Cleveland ended November on a 10-game winning streak, as James finished tied for first in the conference in double-doubles (14) and triple-doubles (2). He also ranked first in made field goals (240) and second in points per game as well as assists per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert out two months after knee surgery

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers said guard Iman Shumpert will miss six to eight weeks following arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday morning.

The Cavs did not provide an update as to the extent of Shumpert's injury, but The Vertical reported that doctors repaired a small tear of the meniscus.

Previously, the Cavs called the injury a left knee effusion. Team physicians, Dr. Richard Parker and Dr. James Rosneck, performed the surgery at the Cleveland Clinic. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: