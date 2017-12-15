Daily News - December 15, 2017
LeBron James and Larry Bird; J.R. Smith's 'dope' Supreme sleeve; why now for Jose Calderon
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
Who LeBron looks up to Scottie Pippen. Julius Erving. George Gervin.
Oh, and of course Larry Bird.
Those were the small forwards LeBron James said he looked up to as he came into the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Jose Calderon, an 'oldie but goodie,' has changed how teams defend Cavaliers
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As soon as NBA free agency opened, the Cleveland Cavaliers set their sights on veteran point guard Jose Calderon, ultimately signing him to an official contract a few days after the league moratorium passed.
Out of the early-season rotation -- watching Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert and others get their chance first -- Calderon has shown why the Cavs were so dogged in their offseason pursuit.
"He's an oldie but goodie," Kevin Love said. "Whether he's playing five minutes or 35 minutes, he's going to be Jose and go out there and knock down shots, play with a lot of poise. He's been great for us. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James tied Larry Bird for triple doubles, beats Lonzo Ball in 121-112 Cavaliers win over Lakers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- LeBron James didn't want to talk about the Lakers and all the hypotheticals surrounding his own future Thursday morning.
In the evening, though, James showed them what he can (still) do.
James tied Larry Bird for sixth place in NBA history in triple doubles and the Cavs beat Los Angeles, 121-112. He registered his 59th regular-season triple double with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
