Daily News - August 22, 2017

Weekly Mailbag: Thunder, Kyrie, LeBron, Celtics

Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Your NBA questions for Amico Hoops, and my answers, in the latest weekly mailbag. Email inquiries to samamico@gmail.com or use the contact form here.

Can the Thunder compete or even overtake some of the West’s heavy-hitters now that they’ve added Paul George? – Mike T.

Dear Mike, I think the Thunder can overtake the Spurs … then again, we discount the Spurs every year, and they are always at or near the top of the West in spite of it. But the Rockets and especially Warriors will be tall tasks for OKC. Thanks to George and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder will be a super-athletic team that will score a ton of points. They’re also a physical team that can rebound. Depth, however, is a major question. That is something of which the Warriors, Rockets and Spurs have plenty. The Thunder, not so much.

Ex-Cavs exec Redden joining Clippers



Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

Former Cleveland Cavaliers senior vice president of basketball operations Trent Redden will join the Los Angeles Clippers as assistant general manager, according to a report from ESPN.

Redden will work under new Clippers general manager Michael Winger, who will soon be hired after seven years with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Along with former GM David Griffin, Redden parted ways with the Cavs following the season. Winger also once held a basketball operations role with the Cavs, where he worked with Redden.

Clippers add longtime Cavs exec Trent Redden as assistant GM

Author: Kevin Arnovitz

Publication: ESPN.com

Longtime Cleveland Cavaliers executive Trent Redden will join the LA Clippers' front-office staff as assistant general manager, league sources said on Monday.

Redden was dismissed from the Cavaliers this spring along with lead executive David Griffin. Redden started his career as an intern with the Cavs 11 years ago and rose to senior vice president of basketball operations.

The Clippers continue to fortify their management ranks after stripping head coach Doc Rivers of his role as the organization's primary decision-maker in basketball personnel matters earlier this month. Oklahoma City Thunder executive Mike Winger will become the Clippers' general manager under Lawrence Frank, who will oversee basketball operations as executive vice president of basketball operations.

