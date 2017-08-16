Daily News - August 16, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Slow and steady on the Kyrie Irving trade front is to be expected -- Bud Shaw's Spinoffs

Author: Bud Shaw

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Kyrie Irving's unchanged status as a grudging sidekick to LeBron James is hardly surprising.

Nobody should've expected the Cavs to make a quick deal under such complex circumstances. Irving's value depends on potential trade partners answering a couple key questions. And that's only half of the equation.

Would he likely stay with them or want out after one or two seasons? - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James calls Donald Trump 'so-called president' during heartfelt speech about Charlottesville

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- LeBron James capped a star-studded LeBron James Family Foundation event Tuesday night by referring to Donald Trump as the "so-called president" in a heartfelt speech addressing the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"I know there's a lot of tragic things happening in Charlottesville," James said during his annual summer get-together to celebrate the students and families in his I Promise program. "I have this platform and I'm somebody that has a voice of command and the only way for us to get better as a society and for us to get better as people is love. And that's the only way we're going to be able to conquer something as one.

"It's not about the guy that's the so-called president of the United States, or whatever the case. It's not about a teacher that you don't feel like cares about what's going on with you every day. It's not about people that you just don't feel like want to give the best energy and effort to you. It's about us. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James joined by shirtless J.R. Smith, Jordin Sparks and Usher for foundation event at Cedar Point

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- For the third straight year, the LeBron James Family Foundation hosted its summer get-together at Cedar Point, and just as he has in the past the Cleveland Cavaliers star brought some special guests on stage to celebrate what he called "the greatest day of the year."

Singer Jordin Sparks joined James for the duration Tuesday night. Donning a green and gold "We Are Family" T-shirt, she performed her hit "One Step At A Time." Usher sang a few of his songs while James and Sparks joined in. Even J.R. Smith, initially shirtless when introduced to the crowd, was part of the event.

It’ll be Boston again – making it the ninth time in franchise history the Cavs will tip off their season against the Celtics. It’s also the second straight year that the Cavaliers open up at The Q, but the first time since LeBron’s return that it won’t be the Knicks doing so.

"J.R. where's your shirt," James asked his teammate. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

