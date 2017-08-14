Daily News - August 14, 2017

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

50 most influential Clevelanders of all time

Author: Troy L. Smith

Publication: Cleveland.com

The history of Cleveland can be a bit of a roller coaster ride.

The city once considered a major transportation hub on the Great Lakes and place of economic prosperity. At other times, Cleveland has been dismissed as the “Mistake on the Lake.”

In truth, Cleveland has a rich history that extends to various industries and disciplines, from politics and arts to civil rights and sports.

In coming up with the list of the most influential Clevelanders in history, we limited it to people who were either born, have very close ties to Cleveland or spent significant parts of their lives here. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Basketball Without Borders tips off in Israel

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The NBA/FIBA Basketball without Borders Camp tipped off today in Tel Aviv, Israel, bringing together the top 62 boys and girls ages 17 and younger from 22 countries.

Campers will be coached by current and former NBA and FIBA players. The players: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Summer Forecast, Eastern Conference champs for 2017-18

Author: Staff Report

Publication: ESPN.com

With the Cleveland Cavaliers among our favorites for Team Turmoil in 2017-18, the Eastern Conference might be as wide open as ever. But despite the offseason drama surrounding LeBron James & Co., does the road to the NBA Finals still go through The Land?

We asked the ESPN Forecast panel of 44 experts to rank its top three choices for the 2017-18 Eastern Conference champions, with a first-place vote receiving five points, a second-place vote receiving three and a third-place vote receiving one.

Here are the results: - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Summer Forecast, NBA champs for 2017-18

Author: Staff Report

Publication: ESPN.com

Will the Golden State Warriors earn their third title in four years? With Kevin Durant on board for his second season in Oakland, California, the chances are looking good.

We asked the ESPN Forecast panel of 44 experts to rank its top three choices for the 2017-18 NBA champions, with a first-place vote receiving five points, a second-place vote receiving three and a third-place vote receiving one.

Here are the results: - CLICK HERE to read full story.