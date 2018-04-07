Daily News - April 7, 2018
Cavaliers don't care if they blew chance at easier playoff path: Inside Cavs-Sixers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
PHILADELPHIA -- In the Cavaliers' current string of Finals runs, they've never entered the playoffs lower than a No. 2 seed.
If the postseason started this morning, following their 132-130 loss to the 76ers on Friday, they'd be the No. 4 seed, hosting No. 5 Indiana. The Pacers beat the Cavs three out of four games this season.
Had they beaten Philadelphia, the Cavs would be in the driver's seat for the No. 3 seed. Not only would that mean a first-round matchup against (as of now) Miami, but a second round showdown with either depleted Boston (no Kyrie Irving or Gordon Hayward), or the No. 7 seed that upsets them. The Sixers control their own destiny to travel that path. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Why Cleveland Cavaliers falling to fourth in Eastern Conference is significant
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With no disrespect to the Boston Celtics, who have had a tremendous season in the face of never-ending adversity, Kyrie Irving's knee injury drops them from list of true Eastern Conference contenders. And nothing against the surprising Indiana Pacers, who have recovered nicely from Paul George's departure, but it's the same for them.
Beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a postseason series requires a different level that neither team can reach.
That leaves just two threats: Philadelphia and Toronto. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers nearly pull off miraculous comeback, lose 132-130 to 76ers
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
PHILADELPHIA -- The Cavaliers may or may not have blown third place in the East and an easier path to a fourth straight Finals.
But, man, did they ever do it in style.
Cleveland fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 132-130 on Friday night in a game that was much wilder than even the score might indicate.
The Cavs trailed by as many as 30, one night after they overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Washington Wizards. Darned if they didn't cut the Sixers' lead to a point with 12 seconds left on a Jeff Green 3-pointer. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
