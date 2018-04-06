Daily News - April 6, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers will have to pick between Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr.
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Prior to Thursday night's game, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue revealed plenty about his future lineup plans.
Then hours later he got a harsh answer to one lingering question.
When the postseason arrives, unless an unforeseen matchup arises, Lue will have to pick between Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson.
It's not an ideal spot, of course. Thompson is one of the four core members of this changed group. He has plenty of championship experience and sent a reminder of his value during a recent win against the New Orleans Pelicans. With the injuries behind him, now in the best shape of his career after cutting out carbs, Thompson was eager to play a pivotal role in another postseason run. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Tyronn Lue tells LeBron James to 'stop point shaving': Inside Cavs-Wizards
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If Tyronn Lue's joke about LeBron James after Thursday's win was any indication, Lue is back to his old self.
"Stop point shaving the first three quarters -- bout to give me a heart attack," Lue said. "If you play like that from the jump we win by twentysomething."
Lue's known for occasionally saying the ridiculous, usually (but not always) in jest.
In a different way, James has been ridiculous all season. He scored 33 points with 14 assists and nine rebounds in the Cavs' 119-115 win over the Washington Wizards. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Cavaliers welcome Tyronn Lue back with 119-115 shocker over Wizards
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers welcomed back Tyronn Lue by bailing him out.
With Lue on the bench for the first time since March 17, the Cavs did him a square and overcame a 17-point deficit to shock the Washington Wizards 119-115 Thursday night at The Q.
Lue missed nine games getting his personal health in order. His team went 8-1 with associate head coach Larry Drew in charge.
Suffice it to say, all the Cavs were feeling healthy and happy after this one. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
