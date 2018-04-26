Daily News - April 26, 2018
Gregory Shamus/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
JR Smith gets past poor shooting by shutting down Victor Oladipo
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You don't have to explain to Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue just how important it was to win Game 5 with the team getting very little offensive production from JR Smith and Kevin Love. He's well aware.
"That's big," Lue said. "Our defense kept us in it. Kevin and JR they shoot the basketball, so do what you do. When you're open, take the shots and hopefully make them. But if not, you just can't let it affect you."
Love scored just 11 points on 2-of-11 (18.1 percent) from the field, continuing his nightmarish series on the offensive end. Smith scored zero points, missing all eight of his shots, including six from beyond the arc. The Cavs know it would be quite a boost to their dormant offense for Smith or Love to eventually erupt. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James' big shot, Tyronn Lue's blackouts, and more Hunger Games: Inside Cavs-Pacers series
Author: Joe Vardon
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Like almost everything else in basketball, LeBron James has done this before.
He took the ball. He dribbled left. He shot it. The buzzer sounded. He made it. The Cavaliers won a playoff game.
That's how Game 5 ended Wednesday, with James standing on the scorer's table pounding his chest while 20,562 Clevelanders (either by zip code or emotion) went crazy. Ninety-eight for the Cavs, 95 for the Indiana Pacers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
LeBron James' game-winning shot brings back fond memories from 2009 for Larry Nance Jr.
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Before Larry Nance Jr. ever fulfilled his dream of playing in the NBA, before he was ever drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers after being a college star at Wyoming and before he teamed up with LeBron James in Cleveland a few months ago, Nance was a kid from Akron who grew up rooting for the Cavaliers.
That's why when James' winning 3-pointer splashed through the net on Wednesday night, sending the sellout crowd into a state of euphoria and saving Cleveland's season, Nance flashed back to his days as a fan.
"I was in the building in 2009 when he made that 3-pointer against the Magic," Nance said. "It was that exact spot and that exact shot. Especially after that block (tonight), once he let that shot go it was only right. It just seemed right." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
