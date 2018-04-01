Daily News - April 1, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

George Hill, Kyle Korver out against Dallas

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- George Hill will miss Sunday's game at minimum because of a left ankle sprain suffered in the third quarter of the Cavaliers' win Friday against New Orleans.

The Cavs said Hill and Kyle Korver (sore right foot) were out for the Easter game against Dallas. An MRI confirmed Hill's injury was a sprain.

Hill left the game with 6:22 left in the third after twisting his left ankle going up for a layup and landing awkwardly on his left leg. Jose Calderon took his place and scored five points, but the Cavs outscored the Pelicans by 15 points in Calderon's 14 minutes on the court. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Looking at Isaiah-Kyrie deal, loving Jordan Clarkson -- Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Upon further review, Isaiah Thomas probably should have had hip surgery at the end of last season.

It's always easy to second-guess after a player decides against surgery, performs poorly then decides to have surgery. That is the story for Thomas. He suffered a hip injury late last season. He tried to return to his Boston Celtics All-Star form through rest and rehabilitation.

He came to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Kyrie Irving deal. He didn't play until Jan. 2. When he did, it was obvious he was not close to being healthy - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Brooklyn Nets pick lottery watch: Overtime win at Miami doesn't help Cavs' chances

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers' NBA Draft lottery chances took a hit Saturday night, courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets, who picked up a 110-109 overtime in Miami.

The result pushed Brooklyn into a tie for the seventh-worst record with the Chicago Bulls at 25-51. A half-game separates them from Sacramento for the sixth-worst record and two games separates them from Dallas for the fifth-worst mark.

Phoenix remains the frontrunner for the worst record and, thus, the most chances for the top overall pick that will be determined May 15. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

