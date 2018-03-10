Rookie Tales ... with Jordan Clarkson

As the Cavs Take on the Lakers, Clarkson Looks Back on His Freshman Campaign
by Joe Gabriele
Cavs.com Managing Editor
Posted: Mar 10, 2018


Rookie Tales ... with Jordan Clarkson

As the Cavs Take On the Lakers, Clarkson Looks Back on His Freshman Campaign

by Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG)
3/10/18 | Cavs.com


You have to hand it to the Lakers: they’ve succeed at finding Draft night diamonds in the rough over the past few years. But right now, two of those hidden gems are currently wearing the Wine & Gold.

Jordan Clarkson was dealt to the Cavaliers (along with Larry Nance Jr.) when the Wine & Gold pulled off a trio of Deadline deals that completely reshaped the roster. And after spending the first three-and-a-half years in Tinseltown, the lithe combo-guard hasn’t missed a beat with his new squad.

This season, Clarkson is the league’s second-leading scorer off the bench – at 14.2 ppg – and has notched double-figures in nine of his first 11 games with Cleveland, including a 21-point effort in Friday night’s loss at STAPLES Center.

Clarkson got his start with the Lakers back in 2014 – taken with the 46th overall pick out of Missouri by the Wizards and shipped to Los Angeles shortly thereafter for cash considerations.

After a slow start to his freshman season in L.A. – bouncing back and forth between the bigs and the G League affiliate in Bakersfield – Clarkson went on to start 38 games for the Lakers, averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.2 boards. His strong finish earned him a spot on the All-Rookie First Team – a rarity for a second-round selection.

As he and the Cavaliers prepare to square off against his old squad on Sunday night, Cavs.com sat down with Clarkson to talk about the early days of his career in today’s installment of Rookie Tales

A young Jordan Clarkson takes flight in LakerLand.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Only four second round picks had ever made the All-Rookie First Team when you did it in 2015. What did that honor mean to you?

Jordan Clarkson: It meant a lot. I went from the D-League to not playing to starting all in, like, a matter of a month. It just showed my progression and how I worked on my game through the D-League and through just training and working.

At what point during your first season did you realize that you could make your mark in the league?

Clarkson: I’d say just in the last two months of my rookie season. I had a strong second half -- and I feel like that's what got me where I am today.

When Byron Scott was in Cleveland, he was notoriously tough on rookies. What was he like with you in L.A.?

Clarkson: He was definitely tough. But he gave me the opportunity and he worked with me.

In those last couple months, he just wanted to see me see me grow as a player, so it was definitely cool to have him do that.

But he was always on me too! It wasn't like I was just running around like a chicken with my head cut off.

"I wouldn't say he was as tough on me as he was on a lot of guys in terms of vocally. But he was always talking to me."

Jordan Clarkson on his early relationship with Kobe Bryant

Did coming into that year with a high-profile first rounder like Julius Randle take some of the pressure off you?

Clarkson: Not really, because he didn't play his rookie season. So, a lot of that time in my rookie year was spent by myself.

But coming in with Julius was a lot of help because I've known Julius since the 8th grade. It was easy for me to kind of get used to everything here (in L.A.) but it was definitely cool to have him here.

So, no culture shock starting out here in Southern California?

Clarkson: No, not really, to be honest. It’s definitely nice weather here; it's definitely a good life.

What was your experience like as a young rookie dealing with Kobe Bryant?

Clarkson: It was crazy, just having that experience – talking with him, getting up shots in the morning, things like that.

But it was definitely cool to see how he worked and how he was wired differently than most guys. I wouldn't say he was as tough on me as he was on a lot of guys in terms of vocally. But he was always talking to me -- about anything, really.

Which veteran was toughest on you and which veteran took you under his wing?

Clarkson: (Laughs) Kobe was both.

Seriously though, I’d say Nick Young, in terms of his family.

Him and his family really took me under their wing. So, it was definitely cool to have him here, too. He was almost like a big brother to me at the time -- being here in the city, getting situated. His entire family, everybody got me situated here. It helped me a lot.

And Kobe was probably the toughest on me. But he pushed me, and that was good.

Any rookie initiations that first year? Donuts? Newspapers?

Clarkson: No – I used to have to carry a baby doll to every game. Either that or a pink backpack.

I think I had a pink "Frozen" backpack or something crazy like that. So it was always one or the other: if I didn't have the backpack, I had to have the baby.

What did you go with?

Clarkson: Most of the time I picked the backpack.

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 at Boston

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 2 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Rookie Tales with Jordan Clarkson - March 10, 2018

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 at Boston
Now Playing

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 at Boston

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 2 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.
May 14, 2018  |  01:14
Whatever It Takes for Games 3 & 4!
Now Playing

Whatever It Takes for Games 3 & 4!

Are you ready to do 'Whatever It Takes' for the East Finals? Playoff tickets at Cavs.com/tickets.
May 14, 2018  |  00:30
GAME RECAP: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83

Jaylen Brown puts up 23 points and grabs eight rebounds as the Celtics get the 10 win over the Cavaliers to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
May 13, 2018  |  00:00
Clarkson with the And-One
Now Playing

Clarkson with the And-One

Jordan Clarkson takes it strong into the paint and gets the bucket to fall, plus the foul.
May 13, 2018  |  00:14
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 1 at Boston
Now Playing

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 1 at Boston

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 1 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.
May 12, 2018  |  00:59
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Look Ahead
Now Playing

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Look Ahead

The GameTime crew look ahead to the Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Celtics and the Cavaliers.
May 12, 2018  |  00:00
Eastern Conference Finals Preview
Now Playing

Eastern Conference Finals Preview

Derek Fisher and Steve Smith look ahead to the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and the Cavaliers.
May 10, 2018  |  00:00
Top Plays of the East Semifinals powered by Elk & Elk
Now Playing

Top Plays of the East Semifinals powered by Elk & Elk

Check out some of the best highlights from the Cavs' Second Round sweep of the Toronto Raptors, powered by Elk & Elk.
May 8, 2018  |  04:17
GAME 4 RECAP: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 93
Now Playing

GAME 4 RECAP: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 93

LeBron James posts 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists to help the Cavaliers sweep the series and defeat the Raptors 128-93.
May 7, 2018  |  00:00
Cavaliers Sweep The Raptors
Now Playing

Cavaliers Sweep The Raptors

Inside the NBA crew breaks down the Cavaliers Game 4 win over the Raptors as they move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.
May 7, 2018  |  00:00
Cavs Discuss #WhateverItTakes
Now Playing

Cavs Discuss #WhateverItTakes

Jordan Clarkson, Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr. and Jeff Green discuss what the Cavaliers' 2018 Playoff motto, "Whatever It Takes," means to them.
May 7, 2018  |  00:59
Check Out the Cavs' 2018 Playoffs Player Intro
Now Playing

Check Out the Cavs' 2018 Playoffs Player Intro

Peep the Cavs player introduction video for the 2018 Playoffs.
May 7, 2018  |  01:07
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 4 vs Toronto
Now Playing

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 4 vs Toronto

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 4 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
May 7, 2018  |  00:59
The Series So Far: Raptors vs. Cavaliers
Now Playing

The Series So Far: Raptors vs. Cavaliers

Get prepped for Game 4 on Monday night between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers!
May 7, 2018  |  00:00
Inside the NBA: Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 Look Ahead
Now Playing

Inside the NBA: Raptors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 Look Ahead

The Inside the NBA crew look ahead to Monday night's matchup between the Raptors and Cavaliers and share thoughts on what the Cavaliers should do to sweep the series.
May 6, 2018  |  00:00
GAME 3 RECAP: Cavaliers 105, Raptors 103
Now Playing

GAME 3 RECAP: Cavaliers 105, Raptors 103

LeBron James scores 38 points with seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and the game-winning basket to seal the Game 3 win for Cleveland, 105-103.
May 6, 2018  |  00:00
Clarkson Goes Up and Under with Slick Layup
Now Playing

Clarkson Goes Up and Under with Slick Layup

Jordan Clarkson takes the long road to the basket before knocking down a slick layup in traffic beneath the net.
May 5, 2018  |  00:09
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 3 vs. Toronto
Now Playing

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 3 vs. Toronto

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 3 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
May 4, 2018  |  01:01
GAME 2 RECAP: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110
Now Playing

GAME 2 RECAP: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110

LeBron James explodes scoring 43 points with 14 assists and eight rebounds, Kevin Love adds 31 points with 11 boards as Cleveland takes Game 2, 128-110.
May 3, 2018  |  00:00
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 at Toronto
Now Playing

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 2 at Toronto

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 2 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
May 3, 2018  |  01:01
Jordan Clarkson on Finding His Rhythm
Now Playing

Jordan Clarkson on Finding His Rhythm

Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media in Toronto as the Wine & Gold prep for Game 2 against the Raptors.
May 2, 2018  |  03:30
Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 2 Look Ahead
Now Playing

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 2 Look Ahead

After the Cavaliers get a Game 1 overtime win over Toronto, Matt Winer, Dennis Scott, and Isiah Thomas discuss which adjustments the Cavaliers need to make mentally as they look ahead to Game 2.
May 2, 2018  |  00:00
GAME 1 RECAP: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112
Now Playing

GAME 1 RECAP: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112

LeBron James notches a triple-double with 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists as the Cavaliers get the 113-112 overtime win over the Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
May 1, 2018  |  00:00
Clarkson with the Tough Reverse
Now Playing

Clarkson with the Tough Reverse

Jordan Clarkson throws in the tough reverse layup in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
May 1, 2018  |  00:30
Hood with the Fast Break Flush
Now Playing

Hood with the Fast Break Flush

Jordan Clarkson finds a streaking Rodney Hood for the fast break flush.
May 1, 2018  |  00:08
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 1 at Toronto
Now Playing

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 1 at Toronto

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 1 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Toronto Raptors.
May 1, 2018  |  01:01
Top Plays of the First Round powered by Elk & Elk
Now Playing

Top Plays of the First Round powered by Elk & Elk

Check out some of the best highlights from the Cavs' First Round defeat of the Indiana Pacers, powered by Elk & Elk.
Apr 30, 2018  |  04:37
GAME 7 RECAP: Cavaliers 105, Pacers 101
Now Playing

GAME 7 RECAP: Cavaliers 105, Pacers 101

LeBron James catapults the Cavaliers over the Pacers in a 105-101 Game 7 win after putting up 45 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.
Apr 29, 2018  |  00:03
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 7 vs. Indiana
Now Playing

Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 7 vs. Indiana

Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 7 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference First Round matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Apr 28, 2018  |  01:05
Whatever It Takes for Game 7!
Now Playing

Whatever It Takes for Game 7!

Are you ready to do 'Whatever It Takes' for Game 7 against the Pacers? Playoff tickets at Cavs.com/tickets.
Apr 28, 2018  |  00:30
Tags
Clarkson, Jordan, Cavaliers, Lakers, Features, Joe Gabriele