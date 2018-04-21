Larry Nance Jr.'s Postseason Blog
Wine & Gold's High-Energy Big Man Dishes on His First Round Experience
It’s been a wild second half of the season for Larry Nance Jr. and that journey has just gotten more intense as the third-year pro from Wyoming enters the Playoffs for the first time in his career.
In his third year out of Wyoming, Nance averaged career-bests in scoring (8.7ppg), field goal percentage (.581) and rebounding (6.8 rpg). In 24 regular games (including nine starts) with the Wine & Gold, the 6-9 forward/center notched double-figure scoring in 11 contests, doubling-up in five of those.
Through the first three contests of the First Round, Nance has been solid on both ends. Offensively, he’s shooting 75 percent – hitting nine of his 12 shot attempts – averaging five boards per to go with three steals and a pair of blocks on the defensive end.
As the high-flying scion of the Cavaliers legend prepares for Game 4 on Sunday night, he sat down with Cavs.com after Saturday’s practice to share his thoughts on the Wine & Gold’s journey to the promised land …
It’s been a wild second half of the season for Larry Nance Jr. and that journey has just gotten more intense as the third-year pro from Wyoming enters the Playoffs for the first time in his career.
In his third year out of Wyoming, Nance averaged career-bests in scoring (8.7ppg), field goal percentage (.581) and rebounding (6.8 rpg). In 24 regular games (including nine starts) with the Wine & Gold, the 6-9 forward/center notched double-figure scoring in 11 contests, doubling-up in five of those.
Through the first three contests of the First Round, Nance has been solid on both ends. Offensively, he’s shooting 75 percent – hitting nine of his 12 shot attempts – averaging five boards per to go with three steals and a pair of blocks on the defensive end.
As the high-flying scion of the Cavaliers legend prepares for Game 4 on Sunday night, he sat down with Cavs.com after Saturday’s practice to share his thoughts on the Wine & Gold’s journey to the promised land …
Despite being down in the series, the postseason has been fun so far – a lot of energy and intensity in the building. So I'm certainly enjoying it.
I haven’t been surprised by anything so far. I knew it was going to be a bunch of guys flying around, playing hard – and it’s been exactly that. It's just, a couple of shots here and a couple there fall differently and it's a completely different series. But that's Playoff basketball.
Personally, I’ve been pretty happy with what I’ve done so far.
I mean, I know my role, and my role is the same as it's always been -- play good defense, switch on these guards, contain them and just kind of clean up our defensive end. So I'm pretty pleased overall with myself on that – and hopefully now I can start expanding and doing some more.
The Pacers have been impressive, but we knew they were going to be tough. What’s most impressive about them, I think, is their energy.
They just have so many guys flying around at you. They come at you in waves.
It starts with Vic and then you've got Lance, then Bogdanovich and then Turner. They just have a bunch of different guys they can throw at you and they're so young and energetic.
I know there was a lot of talk about us coming into the arena in matching suits on Friday night. And I also know that I took some grief on Twitter from former teammates about ditching my sweats for that nice three-piece.
But literally my favorite part -- or one of my favorite parts – of my job is being able to wear sweat suits and get away with it at all times. So it was definitely a step outside my comfort zone, for sure.
But, you know, it was fun. I actually kind of look forward to doing some more.
"The formula is simple: energy, aggression – hit them from the start."
Nance Jr. On the Mindset Heading into Game 4
What really matters now, though, is getting this series back in our favor – and I think we’re capable of getting it done.
The formula is simple: energy, aggression – hit them from the start.
If we do that, we’ll bring this thing back to Cleveland tied at 2-2.