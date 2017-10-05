Growing Up ... Jose Calderon

Cavs Backup Point Guard Recalls His Overseas Journey to the NBA
by Joe Gabriele
Cavs.com Managing Editor
Posted: Oct 05, 2017


Growing Up ... Jose Calderon

Cavs Backup Point Guard Recalls His Overseas Journey to the NBA

by Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG)
10/5/17 | Cavs.com


If you’ve ever seen the documentary “Go, Tigers!” about high school football in Massillon, Ohio, one of the most memorable scenes is near the beginning, as nurses place tiny plastic footballs in the cribs of the newborn boys. The implication is that these young’ns are born to play football.

You might imagine that in the city of Villanueva de la Serena in central Spain, the babes were born to play soccer. But “La Villa” is a basketball town – and it's where Jose Calderon’s hoop dreams began.

The Cavaliers current backup point guard, signed earlier this summer as a free agent, didn’t imagine he’d play in the NBA. But 12 years later, he’s established himself as one of the Association’s more solid point guards. And spending the first seven-plus years of his career with the Toronto Raptors, the two-time Silver medalist (2008, 2012) played with five teams before inking a deal with Cleveland in early July.

As the preseason rolls on, with the regular campaign less than a fortnight away, Cavs.com sat down with No. 81 to recap his journey from a small town in Spain to the NBA in today’s installment of "Growing Up"

Jose Calderon #81 of the Cavaliers handles the ball during the preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks on October 4. 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

I was born and raised in … Villanueva de la Serena, a small city in Spain.

We are about … 25,000 people. It's small, we all know each other. I feel really special about it. It's just a beautiful city; it's very comfortable to live there.

Both me and my wife … both sides of our families are from there, so it makes everything easy for me in the summers. I really love it there.

For whatever reason … that city is a basketball city. Basketball is bigger than soccer there.

My dad played for … the Villanueva de la Serena, so I guess that's why I play basketball instead of soccer. He was never a ‘full’ professional – he still had to work and went to practice after that.

I have one younger … brother. He’s four years younger than me.

I started watching and playing … basketball right away. I have pictures of myself sleeping on the bench while my dad was practicing.

There was never any pressure … to play basketball. My dad, he loves that I'm playing basketball but, you know, my brother played at the beginning and then he decided to do other things. There was no 'one way or the other.' It was whatever we wanted to do.

I was playing soccer … when I was a kid, too, for quite a few years. Or tennis. Or whatever. Now, everybody's happy and it worked out well, but I could've easily done something different.

I was pretty good … at soccer. And I played tennis, as well. (I can play a little bit; I'm not great.) But all my friends were playing soccer at that time and I wanted to be with them. So, I was doing both – going to basketball practice and then enjoying soccer with my friends.

"For me … the NBA was something that was so far away."

Jose Calderon

When I was young … I was lucky enough to always play against older guys. When I was 13 years old, that's when my team assigned me – and I wound up living, like, six hundred kilometers from my home to play basketball.

That’s what happens with … the clubs overseas. It's like the Cavs have the G-League and we have Under-20, Under-16, Under-14 – but it's all the same clubs. Like soccer teams.

I had to make a decision … when I hit 17. It was like: 'Do I keep going?' I was with the National Team already at that age and I signed my first official contract when I was 17 years old.

So, my team … what they did was, loan me three years to the second division, just to get the experience.

At 17 … I went to the second division in Spain, played a lot of minutes, and we actually won that league.

Back in Spain, growing up … I didn't watch a lot of NBA. I was more like, ‘I want to get better and I want to make the next team.’ I was focused on playing against the older guys, I wanted to be on the first team. So, I was doing that without really thinking what was happening over here in the NBA.

For me … the NBA was something that was so far away. It's like, the best players in the world are there, and I thought: 'They're not gonna call me.' I wasn't drafted. I was just playing really good basketball, enjoying playing basketball with my national team and never really thought: 'I have to get to the NBA.'

At that time … I was still thinking about Europe and playing on this side of the world.

It’s funny, I don’t remember … how old I was when I first dunked. I do remember all the time we spent trying to do it – how you'd try to curl the ball on your arm and come up from the left trying to get at the basket.

I was so happy … just when I got to the point where I could touch the rim! Everybody was trying to touch the rim. So, I was one of the first ones of my group who could touch the rim and I was so happy.

Back then … me and my friends would just throw the ball up there and then grab the rim so it would look like a dunk. But it wasn’t.

LeBron Throws Down the Hammer

Jose Calderon feeds a beautiful dime to LBJ who in turn throws the hammer down midway through the first quarter against the Miami Heat.

Growing Up ... Jose Calderon - October 5, 2017

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
LeBron Throws Down the Hammer
Now Playing

LeBron Throws Down the Hammer

Jose Calderon feeds a beautiful dime to LBJ who in turn throws the hammer down midway through the first quarter against the Miami Heat.
Nov 28, 2017  |  00:14
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 113, 76ers 91
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 113, 76ers 91

LeBron James was too much for the 76ers to handle scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in the Cavaliers 113-91 win. Joel Embiid scored 30 points for Philadelphia in the loss.
Nov 27, 2017  |  02:21
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 100, Hornets 99
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 100, Hornets 99

LeBron James was the difference for the Cavaliers with 27 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 assists in a 100-99 win over the Hornets. Dwight Howard finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for Charlotte in t
Nov 24, 2017  |  02:40
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Cavs.com Writer with Joe G
Now Playing

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 6: Cavs.com Writer with Joe G

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito discuss Jose Calderon’s recent success with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
Nov 22, 2017  |  08:14
Cavs.com Wrap Up from Motown
Now Playing

Cavs.com Wrap Up from Motown

Cavs.com’s Fred McLeod checks in from the Motor City to recap the Wine & Gold’s victory against the Detroit Pistons.
Nov 21, 2017  |  04:15
#CavsPistons Postgame: Jose Calderon - November 20, 2017
Now Playing

#CavsPistons Postgame: Jose Calderon - November 20, 2017

Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon spoke with the media following Monday's 116-88 victory against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Nov 20, 2017  |  03:43
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 88
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 88

LeBron James scores 16 points in the first quarter to lead a balanced Cleveland attack over Detroit, 116-88.
Nov 20, 2017  |  01:39
Practice: Jose Calderon - November 19, 2017
Now Playing

Practice: Jose Calderon - November 19, 2017

Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon spoke with the media following Sunday's practice in Detroit.
Nov 19, 2017  |  04:19
Jose Sneaks in for the Steal
Now Playing

Jose Sneaks in for the Steal

Jose Calderon is "More Driven" after sneaking up on the Clippers forward before stealing the ball.
Nov 17, 2017  |  00:14
Cavs.com Top Plays of October 2017
Now Playing

Cavs.com Top Plays of October 2017

From dazzling dunks to big blocks, Cavs.com has your best moments from the first month of the regular season.
Oct 29, 2017  |  04:08
Relive the 2017 Big Shots and Little Stars Fundraiser
Now Playing

Relive the 2017 Big Shots and Little Stars Fundraiser

More than 40 pediatric cancer survivors and fighters were the true stars as the Cavs hosted their annual ‘Big Shots and Little Stars’ fundraiser, benefiting Flashes of Hope and The Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Oct 19, 2017  |  03:55
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Jose Calderon Interview
Now Playing

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 1: Jose Calderon Interview

John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito talk with Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon.
Oct 18, 2017  |  09:01
Cavaliers 2017 Open Video
Now Playing

Cavaliers 2017 Open Video

Check out the new Cavaliers player intro that plays in-arena prior to the starting lineups being announced.
Oct 17, 2017  |  01:12
Experience the Open Video from In-Arena
Now Playing

Experience the Open Video from In-Arena

From the court projection to the Humongotron, experience the Cavaliers open video for the 2017-18 season.
Oct 17, 2017  |  02:53
Wine & Gold United Annual Members Meeting
Now Playing

Wine & Gold United Annual Members Meeting

Wine & Gold United held their annual members meeting on Sunday, October 15th to tip off the 2017-18 campaign with all the players, Coach Lue, Koby Altman and more.
Oct 15, 2017  |  00:37
Calderon Beats the Buzzer - October 13, 2017
Now Playing

Calderon Beats the Buzzer - October 13, 2017

Jose Calderon beats the third quarter buzzer with a bank shot triple.
Oct 13, 2017  |  00:18
Tristan with the Flush - October 4, 2017
Now Playing

Tristan with the Flush - October 4, 2017

Jose Calderon and Tristan Thompson work the pick-and-roll to perfection and Tristan Thompson finishes the easy flush.
Oct 4, 2017  |  00:09
Slow-Mo From Inside 2017 Training Camp
Now Playing

Slow-Mo From Inside 2017 Training Camp

Cavs.com gives you an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look into Training Camp through the lens of a slow-mo camera.
Oct 3, 2017  |  03:21
Cavaliers Season Preview: More or Less - 53.5 Wins
Now Playing

Cavaliers Season Preview: More or Less - 53.5 Wins

NBA TV predicts whether the Cleveland Cavaliers will be able to get more or less than 53.5 wins in the 2017-18 NBA season.
Sep 28, 2017  |  00:47
Cavaliers Season Preview: New Additions
Now Playing

Cavaliers Season Preview: New Additions

NBA TV looks at the many roster changes the Cleveland Cavaliers made during the offseason and how they will help LeBron James compete for another title.
Sep 28, 2017  |  02:28
Cavs.com Goes Behind-the-Scenes at Media Day
Now Playing

Cavs.com Goes Behind-the-Scenes at Media Day

Wonder what it's like at Media Day? Cavs.com takes you behind-the-scenes from Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Sep 25, 2017  |  01:53
Jose Calderon 2017 Media Day Availability
Now Playing

Jose Calderon 2017 Media Day Availability

Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon spoke with the media from 2017 Media Day (powered by FirstEnergy) at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Sep 25, 2017  |  03:20
José Calderón Discuss Hoops with CavsHQ
Now Playing

José Calderón Discuss Hoops with CavsHQ

CavsHQ is joined by José Calderón to discuss the start of his first season with the Wine & Gold.
Sep 25, 2017  |  03:12
Media Day in Less Than 90 Seconds
Now Playing

Media Day in Less Than 90 Seconds

A hyperlapse video of four hours from 2017 Media Day powered by FirstEnergy.
Sep 25, 2017  |  01:16
GameTime: New Look Cavaliers
Now Playing

GameTime: New Look Cavaliers

NBA TV's Mike Fratello and Sekou Smith take a look at the new Cavaliers' roster with the addition of Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder after Kyrie Irving's departure for Boston.
Aug 22, 2017  |  04:00
Tags
Calderon, Jose, Cavaliers, Features, Joe Gabriele, 2017-18 Season