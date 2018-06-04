By the Numbers: Postseason Home Cookin'

Numerical Notations from the Cavs' Success at The Q this Postseason
presented by FanDuel
Posted: Jun 04, 2018

As the Wine & Gold head home to host Games 3 & 4 of the NBA Finals in The Land, Cavs.com dissects some Cavs' digits from their postseason success at The Q in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

.889 … winning percentage for the Wine & Gold (8-1) at The Q during the 2018 Playoffs.

8 … consecutive postseason wins for the Cavs in The Land.

105.8 … points per game averaged by the Cavaliers in those nine matchups.

+8.7 … point differential (105.8 to 97.1) during their recent run of home playoff games.

.477 … field goal percentage (337-707) shot by the Wine & Gold at The Q in the 2018 Playoffs.

38.1, .587, 8.3, 8.2 … points, field goal percentage, rebounds and assists averaged at home by LeBron James this postseason.

10.2 … rebounds averaged by Kevin Love at The Q in this year's playoff run.

40 … more rebounds the Cavs have grabbed than their opponents at home this postseason.

11.3, .553 … points per game and three-point field goal percentage averaged by Kyle Korver at The Q during the 2018 Playoffs.

20.4 … free throws made per game (184-235, .783) at home this postseason.

9:00 … p.m. ET tipoff time for both Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals hosted on the corner of Huron and Ontario on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Tags
Calderon, Jose, Clarkson, Jordan, Green, Jeff, Hill, George, Hood, Rodney

Related Content

Calderon, Jose

Clarkson, Jordan

Green, Jeff