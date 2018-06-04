By the Numbers: Postseason Home Cookin'

As the Wine & Gold head home to host Games 3 & 4 of the NBA Finals in The Land, Cavs.com dissects some Cavs' digits from their postseason success at The Q in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

.889 … winning percentage for the Wine & Gold (8-1) at The Q during the 2018 Playoffs.

8 … consecutive postseason wins for the Cavs in The Land.

105.8 … points per game averaged by the Cavaliers in those nine matchups.

+8.7 … point differential (105.8 to 97.1) during their recent run of home playoff games.

.477 … field goal percentage (337-707) shot by the Wine & Gold at The Q in the 2018 Playoffs.

38.1, .587, 8.3, 8.2 … points, field goal percentage, rebounds and assists averaged at home by LeBron James this postseason.

10.2 … rebounds averaged by Kevin Love at The Q in this year's playoff run.

40 … more rebounds the Cavs have grabbed than their opponents at home this postseason.

11.3, .553 … points per game and three-point field goal percentage averaged by Kyle Korver at The Q during the 2018 Playoffs.

20.4 … free throws made per game (184-235, .783) at home this postseason.

9:00 … p.m. ET tipoff time for both Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals hosted on the corner of Huron and Ontario on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.