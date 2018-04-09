By the Numbers: Biting the Big Apple

As the Wine & Gold get set to close out the regular season with two matchups against New York, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' recent success over the Knicks in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

.857 … winning percentage for the Wine & Gold in their last 14 matchups (12-2) against the Knicks.

+9.0 … point differential garnered by the Cavs over the Knicks during that 14-game span.

94.1 … points per game the Cavaliers have held New York to during that time frame.

10 … straight victories for Cleveland over New York spanning from December 4, 2014 to February 23, 2017.

17.5, 11.4 … point and rebound averages posted by Kevin Love against the Knicks while a member of the Wine & Gold.

26.8, 7.3, 7.2 … point, rebound and assist averages by LeBron James in 50 career games against New York.

8 … straight wins for the Wine & Gold versus the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

12.5 … triples averaged by the Cavs during those eight victories at MSG.

+22, +16 … points in the paint (298-276) and fast break points (88-72) advantage for the Wine & Gold during their road winning streak over the Knicks.

43 … three-pointers made by Kyle Korver in 23 career games at the World's Most Famous Arena.

0 … regular season games remaining following their home-and-home against the Knicks.