By the Numbers: Down the Homestretch
Numerical Notations of the Cavs' Remaining Schedule
presented by FanDuel
With the Wine & Gold getting set to close out their recent roadie, Cavs.com dissects some digits* from the Cavaliers' remaining schedule in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.
14 … remaining games for the Wine & Gold in the regular season.
2 … back-to-backs on the calendar the rest of the way (March 27 at Miami & March 28 at Charlotte, April 5 vs. Washington at The Q and April 6 at Philadelphia).
11 … games against Eastern conference opponents.
9 … combined days away from home in the Wine & Gold's two last road trips of the season stretching from March 24 through the 28th and April 6th and the 9th.
5 … games played at 8:00PM ET.
3 … games against Western conference opponents with all of those happening at The Q.
3,973 … approximate miles the Cavs will the rest of the way.
6 … opponents on the remaining schedule that are currently seeded in the top 8 of their respective conference (MIL, TOR, MIA, NOP, WAS, PHI).
6:00 … tipoff time for the Cavs' Easter Sunday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on April 1.
18-7 … Cavaliers record this season against the opponents they will face to close out the campaign.
30 … days until the NBA Playoffs officially get underway.
* Numbers as of March 16th