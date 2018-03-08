By the Numbers: Heading to Hollywood

As the Cavs continue their road trip and head to Los Angeles for a pair of matchups at STAPLES Center, Cavs.com dissects some digits from some of the Wine & Gold's past visits to Tinseltown in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

5-1 … combined record against the Lakers and Clippers in the Cavs last six contests at STAPLES Center.

112.0 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold in those six matchups.

.494 … team field goal percentage (246-498) over that span.

31.3, 29.5 … points per game averaged by LeBron James in his last five contests in L.A. against the Lakers (3 games) and Clippers (2 games), respectively.

71 … triples canned by the Cavs in their last half dozen matchups at STAPLES.

+20 … largest margin of victory on the road against the Lakers accomplished in a 123-103 win on December 16, 1975.

+21 … point differential in the Cavs largest win (100-79 on March 21, 1998) against the Clippers since they moved to L.A. in 1984.

4 … straight wins against the Lakers at STAPLES Center; the Cavs longest road winning streak against the Lake Show spanning from January 14, 2014 to the present.

10:30, 9:00 … tipoff times (ET) against the Clippers on Friday and Lakers on Sunday, respectively.

.600 … Cavaliers winning percentage against the Clippers in the City of Angels dating back to March 10, 1991.

3 … games remaining for the Wine & Gold on the current road trip following their trip to Tinseltown as the squad heads to Phoenix (March 13), Portland (March 15) and Chicago (March 17).