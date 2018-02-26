By the Numbers: Marching Ahead

With just one more game remaining in February - Tuesday's tilt against the Brooklyn Nets at The Q - Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Cavaliers' month of March in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

16 … games the Wine & Gold will play in the month of March.

1 … back-to-back on the calendar for the month (March 27 at Miami and March 28 at Charlotte).

8 … games against Eastern conference opponents.

12 … days away from home in the Wine & Gold's longest road trip of the season stretching from March 6 through the 17th.

9 … games played at 8PM ET or later in this month. Get your early evening naps schedule set!

8 … games against Western conference opponents with five of those happening on the road.

9,533 … approximate miles the Cavs will travel during the month.

6-2 … road record against team's from the City of Angels in the squad's last eight meetings to STAPLES Center.

1:00 … tipoff time for the Cavs' Sunday matinee matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on March 25.

17-5 … Cavaliers record this season against the opponents they will face this coming month.

6 … regular season games remaining for the Wine & Gold at the conclusion of March.