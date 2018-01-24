By the Numbers: Career Milestones
presented by FanDuel
With LeBron James becoming the seventh (and youngest) player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, the feat had us thinking about more Wine & Gold milestones. In this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel, Cavs.com dissects some additional digits of the squad's accomplished or impending career marks during this season.
11,000 … career points by Kevin Love which he passed earlier this season. KLove currently has 11,420 points and counting.
1,000 … triples made by Channing Frye during his 12-year NBA career. Fyre just recently reached this milestone on January 20 at The Q.
1,548 … treys canned by LeBron James, passing Eddie Jones on Tuesday for sole possession of 22nd place in career three-pointers.
2,000 … career assists dished out by JR Smith. Swish dropped his milestone dime against the Thunder this past Saturday.
8,000 … field goals made in Dwyane Wade's future Hall of Fame career. DWade needs just 85 more (7,915) to make that mark.
10,000 … career points scored by Jeff Green. Green recorded his 10K milestone on MLK Day at The Q.
10,896 … made field goals by LBJ, which is 10 away from surpassing Dirk Nowitzki (10,906 FGM) for 8th all-time in NBA history.
7,000 … career rebounds grabbed by Kevin Love which he surpassed a week ago. The now five-time All-Star has snatched 7,037 boards and counting.
27 … more blocks Tristan Thompson needs this season to reach 400 during his seven-year career.
2,154 … career triples netted by Kyle Korver. The Cavs sharpshooter is currently 4th on the NBA's all-time treys made list.
242 … more assists LeBron James needs to reach 8,000 dimes for his illustrious career. LBJ already grabbed his 8,000 rebound just a few weeks ago.
100 … regular season wins as Head Coach for Tyronn Lue which he accomplished in the Wine & Gold's 109-100 victory against the Utah Jazz on December 16 at The Q.