By the Numbers: Casting a Spell
Numerical Notations of the Cavs' Dominance in the Magic Kingdom
presented by FanDuel
As the Cavaliers road trip continues on down to Central Florida, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Wine & Gold's recent success against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.
8 … straight victories for the Cavaliers over the Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando.
1,868 … days since the Wine & Gold last lost to the Magic on the road dating back to November 23, 2012.
5, 1, 12 … years, month and days to be exact.
112.9 … average points per game put up by the Cavaliers during their eight-game streak against Orlando.
+16.4 … average point differential in those eight contests.
.367 … three-point field goal percentage allowed by Cleveland in their string of victories over Orlando.
+54 … points in the paint edge (358-304) over the eight wins.
6 … times in the eight straight that the Wine & Gold have dished out 20+ assists averaging 21.4 dimes in that span.
.514, .427 … field goal and three-point percentage averages for the Cavs during the streak.
+18 … fast break points advantage (119-101) over the Magic in the eight matchups.
+24 … overall rebounding edge (337-313) over the Magic on the glass in the last eight at the Amway Center.
0 … regular season games remaining in the Magic Kingdom this campaign.