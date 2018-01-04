By the Numbers: Casting a Spell

As the Cavaliers road trip continues on down to Central Florida, Cavs.com dissects some digits from the Wine & Gold's recent success against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in this installment of, "By the Numbers" presented by FanDuel.

8 … straight victories for the Cavaliers over the Magic at the Amway Center in Orlando.

1,868 … days since the Wine & Gold last lost to the Magic on the road dating back to November 23, 2012.

5, 1, 12 … years, month and days to be exact.

112.9 … average points per game put up by the Cavaliers during their eight-game streak against Orlando.

+16.4 … average point differential in those eight contests.

.367 … three-point field goal percentage allowed by Cleveland in their string of victories over Orlando.

+54 … points in the paint edge (358-304) over the eight wins.

6 … times in the eight straight that the Wine & Gold have dished out 20+ assists averaging 21.4 dimes in that span.

.514, .427 … field goal and three-point percentage averages for the Cavs during the streak.

+18 … fast break points advantage (119-101) over the Magic in the eight matchups.

+24 … overall rebounding edge (337-313) over the Magic on the glass in the last eight at the Amway Center.

0 … regular season games remaining in the Magic Kingdom this campaign.