Sixers Jump Out Early, Hold Off Cavs Late
Philly Snaps 11-Game Skein to Cleveland, Goes Wire-to-Wire for Win
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/GettyImages
Wrap-Up -- All good things come to an end and Cleveland’s 11-game domination of Philadelphia was fun while it lasted. But the “process” is starting to come together for the young Sixers, evidenced by their wire-to-wire 108-97 win over the Wine & Gold on Thursday night at The Q.
The Sixers didn’t dominate at any point, but they were never truly threatened until late by the Cavaliers – who fell behind by eight points in the first quarter and couldn’t get over the hump the rest of the way.
The loss snapped an 11-game win streak by the Wine & Gold over Philly – including the first two meetings this season. But the Playoff-bound Sixers are a different team these days, and on Thursday night they handed Cleveland its third home loss since the All-Star Break.
LeBron James – who earlier in the day was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month for February for the seventh straight season – essentially picked up where he left off last month – notching his third straight 30-point game, including fifth in his last six.
On the night, the four-time MVP led all scorers with 30 points, going 12-of-24 from the field, adding nine boards, a team-best eight assists and a steal. But two troubling trends surfaced again on Thursday night.
The first was the lack of whistles he got, despite being his usual aggressive self – making just six trips to the stripe in the loss. In the fourth quarter, Ben Simmons swiped James across the face on a layup attempt – but neither a flagrant nor a common foul was called.
The second was his lack of support among the Cavaliers starting five.
Rodney Hood got the start at shooting guard against Philadelphia after it was announced pregame that JR Smith would be suspended for the night due to conduct detrimental to the team earlier in the day. Hood was solid in the spot start – finishing with 11 points.
George Hill tallied just seven points, with Cedi Osman and Tristan Thompson adding six points apiece. Thompson did lead the Cavaliers with 11 rebounds – his third straight game grabbing double-digit boards.
Larry Nance Jr. had another strong performance off the bench – chipping in with 13 points and seven boards, going 5-for-7 from the floor, adding a steal and leading both squads with three blocks on the night.
All five Philadelphia starters (plus Marco Belinelli) registered double-figures in Thursday’s win – with J.J. Redick pacing the Sixers with 22 points and Joel Embiid doubling-up with 17 points and a game-high 14 boards.
Korver, Clarkson and Nance Jr. combine for 32 points off the bench.
On the night, the Cavaliers shot 41 percent from the floor and just 28 percent – 9-of-32 – from long-range. Philly beat Cleveland up on the boards, 54-45, and held the Cavs to just 15 points on 7-for-22 shooting in the third quarter.
Turning Point -- There weren’t many turning points in Thursday’s loss. The Sixers led by as many as 13 points and the Cavaliers didn’t lead at any point. But the game was decided late in the fourth – just as it looked like the Wine & Gold might rally.
Philly led by seven, 94-87, with 4:04 to play when the Cavaliers put together a quick 7-1 run to get within a point on Kyle Korver’s triple with 2:25 to play. But that was truly as good as it would get for Cleveland on Thursday night.
Dario Saric canned a three of his own on Philly’s next possession and baskets by Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick propelled the Sixers’ 8-0 run to put the affair on ice.
By the Numbers – 927 … career games that LeBron James has scored at least 20 points – moving him past Michael Jordan for 4th-most on the NBA’s all-time list.
Quotable – LeBron James, on tonight’s loss and the Wine & Gold’s recent home woes …
”I think they came in and played well, but we had some missed opportunities. It looked like we had some heavy legs tonight and we fought back, but it’s been a tough stretch for us playing every other day the last four weeks. But we’ve got to figure it out.”
Up Next -- Following Thursday’s loss to the Sixers, the Wine & Gold wrap up their five-game homestand with two more at The Q – a Saturday night showdown with the up-and-coming Nuggets followed by a Monday night visit by Blake Griffin and the Pistons. The Cavs then embark on their longest trip of the season – a six-game, 12-day trip that tips off next Wednesday night in Denver. The Cavaliers face off against the Clippers at STAPLES Center next Friday and remain in Tinseltown for a battle with the Lakers two days later. They face the Suns in Phoenix the following Tuesday, the Blazers on Thursday and close out with a battle against the Bulls on St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago.
#CavsSixers Postgame: LeBron James - March 1, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena.
Cavs vs. Sixers - March 1, 2018
#CavsSixers Postgame: Larry Nance Jr. - March 1, 2018
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena.
#CavsSixers Postgame: Jordan Clarkson - March 1, 2018
Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena.
#CavsSixers Postgame: Coach Lue - March 1, 2018
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena.
GAME RECAP: 76ers 108, Cavaliers 97
Joel Embiid goes off for 17 points, and 14 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, 108-97.
Featured Highlight: Clarkson Feeds LBJ for Jam
Jordan Clarkson eyes LeBron James streaking down the center of the paint before tossing him a pretty assist for a dunk in the fourth quarter to narrow the score with the Sixers.
George Hill Euro-Steps All Over Philly
George Hill makes a slick euro step move in the paint in order to knock down an important two points in the third quarter against the Sixers.
LBJ Slams It with just Seconds Left in Second Quarter
With only a few seconds remaining in the second quarter, LeBron James tightens the Cavs' deficit with a big dunk to end the half.
Intel True View: Nance Jr. Jams It
Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of Larry Nance Jr.'s big first half dunk against the Sixers.
Intel True View: Korver Buries a Three
Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of Kyle Korver netting the long jumper.
Intel True View: LBJ Earns And-One
Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of LeBron James knocking down the and-one opportunity in the first quarter.
Intel True View: Cedi Nails Trey
Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of Cedi Osman's trey in the first quarter.
George Hill Powers Past Philly D for Dunk
George Hill is "More Driven" after powering past the Sixers' defense in the first quarter for a big dunk.
James Throws Down the One-Handed Jam
LeBron James snags a nice assist from Cedi Osman before throwing the hammer down against the Sixers on Thursday night.
Get to Know Kyle Korver!
Celebrate Kyle Korver Bobblehead Night with this inside look into the sharpshooter's life beyond the court.
Rodney Hood Shakes Defender, Hits Stepback
Rodney Hood knocks down a pretty stepback shot after shaking off a Sixers defender in the Cavs' game against Philly on Thursday.
LeBron James Scores 30 vs. 76ers | March 1, 2018
LeBron James totals 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
#CavsSixers Shootaround: LeBron James - March 1, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Thursday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Kyle Korver Bobblehead Night on March 1st
Join us for Kyle Korver Bobblehead Night (presented by Car Parts Warehouse) on Thursday, March 1st at The Q as the squad takes on the Sixers. Great seats are still available!
