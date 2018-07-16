Holland, Sexton Lead the Charge as Cavs Keep Winning
Holland, Sexton Star as Cleveland Continues its Winning Ways
Game Summary
For the Wine & Gold, it’s been a different guy stepping to the forefront with each passing victory. And on Sunday afternoon in Vegas, it was John Holland who did they heavy lifting as Cleveland continued its winning ways – dropping Toronto, 82-68, at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Last year’s two-way signee with the Cavaliers and Charge, Holland had his best outing of the invitational – leading both teams with 23 points, going 8-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range, adding two boards, a steal and a block.
Playing their second straight game without their international sophomore duo of Ante Zizic (who spent his Sunday watching Croatia and France battle it out in the World Cup final) and Cedi Osman, the Wine & Gold took control of the contest midway through the second quarter and never looked back – extending their edge to as many as 20 points early in the fourth quarter.
CAVS TOP RAPTORS, 82-68
Cavs.com has your full breakdown from Sunday's Summer League game.
The Cavaliers, who’ve now won four straight and advance to the Semifinals on Monday night, will take on last year’s Summer League champ, the L.A. Lakers.
Collin Sexton, the Cavaliers top pick this past June, continues to impress in Vegas – following up with 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting, going 6-of-8 from the stripe to go with six assists and three boards.
Canton’s starting point guard, Scoochie Smith, posted his second straight double-figure scoring outing – finishing with 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting, adding four boards, two helpers, two blocks and a steal in the win.
Billy Preston, who inked a two-way deal early in Summer League, has continued to improve – coming off the bench to add 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting to go with nine boards.
Okaro White led both teams with 10 boards to go with two points.
Chris Boucher came off Toronto’s bench to led the Raptors with 18 points, going 7-of-14 from the floor and adding eight boards, four off the offensive glass. Malachi Richardson and Alfonzo McKinnie finished with 14 points apiece.
The Cavaliers dropped their second game of Summer League and haven't lost since, despite playing without a pair of veterans over their last two outings.
Collin Sexton Discusses Sunday's Win
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Sunday's Quarterfinals victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
2018 Quarterfinals: Cavs vs. Raptors - July 15, 2018
Collin Sexton Discusses Sunday's Win
Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Sunday's Quarterfinals victory over the Toronto Raptors at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
| 00:51
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 82, Raptors 68
John Holland scores 23 points with two rebounds, Collin Sexton adds 18 points as the Cavaliers defeat the Raptors, 82-68.
| 00:00
Holland Muscles Home the And-One
John Holland crashes the offensive glass and gets the layup to fall, plus the foul.
| 00:12
Featured Highlight: Sexton Skies for the And-One
The Wine & Gold break the press as Collin Sexton skies for the athletic finish, plus the foul.
| 00:22
Sexton Smooth with the Jumper
Collin Sexton pushes the Cavaliers lead with a smooth jumper from the elbow.
| 00:13
Sexton to Vladimir Boardziansky for the And-One
Collin Sexton gets it inside to Vladimir Boardziansky who finishes through the contact for the hoop and the harm.
| 00:15
John Holland Nets the Rainbow Shot
John Holland gets the high-arcing shot to drop with the shot clock winding down.
| 00:10
Sexton Strong with the And-One
Collin Sexton takes it strong into the paint and muscles home the layup, plus the foul.
| 00:11
Sexton Dimes Lee for the Dunk
Collin Sexton gets into the paint and drops off the nice dime to Marcus Lee for the slam.
| 00:08