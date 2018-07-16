Holland, Sexton Lead the Charge as Cavs Keep Winning

Game Summary

For the Wine & Gold, it’s been a different guy stepping to the forefront with each passing victory. And on Sunday afternoon in Vegas, it was John Holland who did they heavy lifting as Cleveland continued its winning ways – dropping Toronto, 82-68, at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Last year’s two-way signee with the Cavaliers and Charge, Holland had his best outing of the invitational – leading both teams with 23 points, going 8-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range, adding two boards, a steal and a block.

Playing their second straight game without their international sophomore duo of Ante Zizic (who spent his Sunday watching Croatia and France battle it out in the World Cup final) and Cedi Osman, the Wine & Gold took control of the contest midway through the second quarter and never looked back – extending their edge to as many as 20 points early in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers, who’ve now won four straight and advance to the Semifinals on Monday night, will take on last year’s Summer League champ, the L.A. Lakers.

Collin Sexton, the Cavaliers top pick this past June, continues to impress in Vegas – following up with 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting, going 6-of-8 from the stripe to go with six assists and three boards.

Canton’s starting point guard, Scoochie Smith, posted his second straight double-figure scoring outing – finishing with 10 points on 3-of-7 shooting, adding four boards, two helpers, two blocks and a steal in the win.

Billy Preston, who inked a two-way deal early in Summer League, has continued to improve – coming off the bench to add 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting to go with nine boards.

Okaro White led both teams with 10 boards to go with two points.

Chris Boucher came off Toronto’s bench to led the Raptors with 18 points, going 7-of-14 from the floor and adding eight boards, four off the offensive glass. Malachi Richardson and Alfonzo McKinnie finished with 14 points apiece.

The Cavaliers dropped their second game of Summer League and haven't lost since, despite playing without a pair of veterans over their last two outings.