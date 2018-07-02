Osman Tallies Double-Double as Turkey Cruises Past Sweden

Cedi Drops 20 Points and Snags 11 Boards
Posted: Jul 01, 2018

On Thursday, Cavaliers swingman Cedi Osman led a second quarter surge on his way to 20 points in fueling Turkey to a victory of Ukraine. On Sunday against Sweden, Osman did more of the same.

Cedi once again scored 20 points as Turkey used a 22-10 second quarter advantage to cruise past Sweden with a 77-52 victory in the First Round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 European Qualifiers.

Osman brought his trademark energy and activity at both ends of the floor adding a game-high 11 rebounds. He was efficient from the floor, shooting 7-of-14 from the floor including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

In two games during the Qualifiers, Osman is averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds.

