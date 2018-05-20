Cavs Close Gap, Crush Celts at The Q
Series Stands at 2-1 As Cleveland Clobbers Boston in Game 3
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Wrap-Up -- The Celtics have been a different team away from the cozy confines of TD Garden during this postseason, and the Wine & Gold jumped all over that homesick squad on Saturday night – going wire-to-wire to take Game 3 in convincing fashion, 116-86, looking to even the series on Monday night at The Q.
After a pair of frustrating defeats in Beantown, the Cavaliers were sharp from the opening tip back on their home floor – running out to a 20-4 lead midway through the first quarter and never looking back.
Saturday’s win didn’t take a monster effort from LeBron James – who still led both squads in scoring with 27 points despite watching most of the fourth quarter in warmups from the Cavs bench.
Instead, the Cavaliers got the total team effort they’d been seeking throughout the postseason. All five Cleveland starters notched double-figures, with Kyle Korver and Larry Nance Jr. posting perfect shooting nights off the bench.
As good as the Wine & Gold were on the offensive end, they were just as stingy defensively – holding Boston to 39 percent shooting as a team, including a 6-for-22 mark from long-range, while forcing 15 turnovers. The Celtics didn’t score more than 24 points in any quarter while Marcus Morris and Al Horford, who combined for 41 points in the series opener, finished with just a collective 16 points in the loss.
Speaking of tandems, the Cavaliers starting backcourt of George Hill and JR Smith – who were outscored by Celtics’ combination of Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown, 41-3, in Game 2 – got the better of Boston’s duo on Saturday night, outscoring them, 24-23.
LeBron James, who tallied his fifth 40-point game of the season on Tuesday night in Boston – set the tone early and almost made it look easy doing so.
On the evening, the four-time MVP went an efficient 8-of-12 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from long-distance and 8-of-10 from the stripe – adding a game-high 12 assists, five boards, two steals and a pair of assists in 37 minutes of work.
Kevin Love doubled-up in his second straight game and for the fifth time in the postseason – finishing with 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting to go with a game-high 14 boards.
George Hill did most of his work early, notching 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter. JR Smith finished with 11 points and five boards, going 3-of-8 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc after missing his first seven long-range attempts in the series.
”We tried not to force shots, but we were aggressive enough to take the shots that we’re accustomed to taking, the shots that we work on in practice,” said Swish. “And tonight they fell.”
Tristan Thompson – who’s now shooting 65 percent from the floor in the series – rounded out the Cavalier starters in double-figures, finishing with 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting to go with seven boards.
Kyle Korver, who rediscovered his shooting stroke in Game 2, was perfect from the floor on Saturday night – coming off the bench to tally 14 points, going 5-of-5 from the floor, including all four three-point attempts in 20 minutes of action.
”We’ve talked a lot the last few days about playing with more energy, playing with more movement, setting more screens, making more passes, getting the ball in-bounds faster, just all the little things that add up,” said Korver. “It’s one thing to say just be aggressive, and that’s the mindset we have to have, but you also have to have room to be aggressive.”
Larry Nance Jr. – Tyronn Lue’s first big off the bench in Game 2 – was just as efficient, finishing with eight points and six boards, canning all four of his field goal attempts in the win.
All five starters tally double-figures in the Cavs' Game 3 victory.
Boston got 18 quiet points on 6-of-10 shooting from rookie Jayson Tatum, but no other Celtic made much of an impact.
”I thought LeBron really did a good job of closing out to (Brown), making him put it on the floor, cutting him off and making him play in the crowd,” praised Coach Tyronn Lue. “It was good for us to slow him down that first quarter because he's been really good in Boston.”
Jaylen Brown, who’d netted 23 points in each of the first two games, finished with just 10 points while battling foul problems all evening. Marcus Morris and Al Horford were a combined 4-of-12 from the floor while Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart never fully got into a rhythm.
The Cavaliers shot 48 percent from the floor and were an even 50 percent from long-distance, drilling a playoff-high 17 triples in 24 attempts. Cleveland was 25-of-30 from the stripe, out-rebounded Boston, 45-34, and handed out 23 assists to 16 for the Celtics.
Turning Point -- As he so often is, LeBron James was a one-man turning point on Saturday night – scoring eight straight points midway through the first quarter, capping a 13-0 Cavaliers’ run to blow things open early.
That run put the Cavaliers up, 20-4, at the 5:03 mark of the opening quarter. Cleveland would eventually extend its edge to 19 points in the first period and 23 in the second.
The Celtics would cut the Cavs’ lead under 20 points just twice more the rest of the way – with Cleveland opening its advantage to as many as 30 points – the final margin of victory – in the fourth quarter.
By the Numbers – .582, .538 … Kyle Korver’s field goal percentage (32-of-55) and three-point percentage (21-of-39) over the last seven postseason outings since the start of May.
Quotable – LeBron James, on the team’s energy in Game 3 …
”I think tonight as a group, even when things broke down, we just covered for one another. We made them make extra passes. We made the extra dribbles. We were flying around, and I just happened to be one of the guys on the floor that wanted to fly around as well.”
Up Next -- With three games in the books in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavaliers host the Celtics once again on Monday night, trying to hold serve in Game 4 (5/21) in two games at The Q. On Wednesday night it’s, back to Beantown for Game 5 (5/23) and, should the series go beyond that, at Quicken Loans Arena next Friday night (5/25) for Game 6 and back in New England for the deciding Game 7 next Sunday (5/27) – all games, 8:30 p.m. ET.
Calls of the Game
#CavsCeltics Game 3 On-Court Postgame: Kevin Love - May 19, 2018
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton following Saturday's 116-86 Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
Cavs vs. Celtics Game 3 - May 19, 2018
#CavsCeltics Game 3 Postgame: George Hill - May 19, 2018
Cavaliers guard George Hill spoke with the media following Saturday's 116-86 Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 05:02
#CavsCeltics Game 3 Postgame: Kyle Korver - May 19, 2018
Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver spoke with the media following Saturday's 116-86 Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 03:28
#CavsCeltics Game 3 Postgame: JR Smith - May 19, 2018
Cavaliers guard JR Smith spoke with the media following Saturday's 116-86 Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 03:23
#CavsCeltics Game 3 Postgame: Larry Nance Jr. - May 19, 2018
Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Saturday's 116-86 Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:16
#CavsCeltics Game 3 Postgame: Tristan Thompson - May 19, 2018
Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Saturday's 116-86 Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:42
George Hill Postgame Interview with Dennis Scott
Dennis Scott grabs George Hill for a postgame interview after scoring 13 points to help the Cavaliers defeat the Celtics in Game 3.
| 00:00
#CavsCeltics Game 3 Postgame: Kevin Love, LeBron James - May 19, 2018
Kevin Love and LeBron James spoke with the media following Saturday's 116-86 Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 11:37
#CavsCeltics Game 3 Postgame: Coach Lue - May 19, 2018
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Saturday's 116-86 Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 08:38
LeBron James ESPN Walk-Off Interview
LeBron James joins Doris Burke for a walk-off interview after leading the Cavaliers to a Game 3 win over the Celtics.
| 00:00
GAME 3 RECAP: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86
Six players score in double-figures with LeBron James leading with 27 points and 12 assists as Cleveland takes Game 3 versus Boston, 116-86.
| 00:00
LeBron James (27 points) Highlights vs. Boston Celtics
LeBron James scores 27 points and dishes out 12 assists as the Wine & Gold take Game 3.
| 00:00
Celtics-Cavaliers Game 3 Ultimate Playoff Highlight
Check out the best moments from Game 3 between the Cavaliers and Celtics as Cleveland pulls within one game of Boston in the series with a dominating win.
| 00:00
Nance Jr. Grabs Alley-Oop From LBJ
LeBron drops a slick alley-oop to Larry Nance Jr. during the fourth quarter of Game 3 as the Cavaliers continue to step on the gas pedal.
| 00:11
LBJ Tosses Slick Dime to TT
LeBron finds Tristan in traffic before TT goes up for a big dunk in the third quarter of Game 3.
| 00:15
LeBron Grabs Alley-Oop from KLove
LeBron and Co. kick off the second half of Game 3 with a huge alley-oop, extending their lead to 23 points of the Boston Celtics.
| 00:10
Intel True View: Swish Buries Trey
Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of JR Smith netting the long jumper.
| 00:17
Intel True View: Nance Throws It Down
Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of Larry Nance Jr. knocking down the dunk.
| 00:17
Intel True View: Hill Nails Three-Pointer
Experience Intel True View with this unique angle of George Hill burying the long jumper.
| 00:17
Featured Highlight: LBJ Soars For Reverse Dunk
LeBron James lights up The Q with a riveting dunk late in the second quarter of Game 3 against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:23
Extra Effort Leads to a Korver Three
Following an impressive rebound from Nance Jr., Kyle Korver banks in a three-pointer to extend the Cavaliers lead midway through the second quarter of Game 3.
| 00:15
Nance Jr. Throws Down Two-Handed Jam
Larry Nance Jr. channels his father by throwing down a big two-handed jam midway through the second stanza of Game 3.
| 00:09
KLove Buries a Tough Bucket in the Paint
Kevin Love does #WhateverItTakes by throwing caution to the wind and burying a tough layup in the second quarter of Game 3.
| 00:20
LBJ Says "Get That Weak Stuff Outta Here"
LeBron James rises up to deny the Celtics' Aron Baynes in this ‘More Driven Highlight’ driven by Goodyear.
| 00:16
TT Rattles the Rim
Tristan Thompson showed off his strength early on in Game 3 after throwing down a hard dunk against the Boston Celtics.
| 00:10
Peep the Cavs' 2018 ECF Playoff Intro
Check out the Cavaliers' brand-new player introduction that debuted before Game 3 of the Cavaliers' ECF matchup with the Boston Celtics.
| 01:03
Welshly Arms Performs National Anthem Ahead of Game 3
Cleveland-based rock band Welshly Arms performed the National Anthem ahead of Game 3 of the East Finals between the Cavs and the Celtics on May 19, 2018.
| 01:28
What Does Determination Mean to the Cavs?
Members of the Cleveland Cavaliers discuss what the word "determination" means to them.
| 00:56
#CavsCeltics Game 3 Shootaround: LeBron James - May 19, 2018
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the following Saturday's Game 3 shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 02:22
Cavs.com Gets You Hyped for Game 3 vs. Boston
Cavs.com and KeyBank get you ready for Game 3 of the Wine & Gold's Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Boston Celtics.
| 01:02