Cavs Hold Off Bulls, Take Trip Finale in the Windy City

Wrap-Up -- As the Cavaliers’ six-game, 12-day road trip came to a close in Chicago, the Wine & Gold were beginning to run out of healthy bodies. Fortunately for them, one of those healthy bodies belonged to LeBron James.

The four-time MVP continued his herculean late-season run – tallying yet another triple-double while willing his squad to the 114-109 victory on Saturday night in the Windy City.

With Cleveland dressing just nine players for the trip finale, LeBron notched his 15th triple-double of the season and 70th of his career – finishing with 33 points on 15-for-26 shooting, adding 13 boards, 12 assists, two blocks and steal.

The 14-time All-Star either scored or assisted on 11 of the Cavaliers’ final 14 points – notching a big steal and blocked shot in the final 57 seconds of the victory.

Both teams were missing most of their main rotation players on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers were without Kyle Korver, who flew home on Friday night for personal reasons – joining the list of inactives that included Larry Nance Jr. (hamstring), Kevin Love (hand), Tristan Thompson (right ankle), Cedi Osman (hip) and Rodney Hood (back).

The Lottery-bound Bulls were also without starters Kris Dunn, Robin Lopez, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine.

Even without its regulars, Chicago proved to be a tough out on Saturday night – erasing Cleveland’s 11-point fourth-quarter lead and tying the affair at 99-apiece with just over four minutes to play on Denzel Valentine’s eighth three-pointer of the night.

But LeBron was simply too much for the young Bulls to handle down the stretch as the Cavs registered just the fourth season sweep in the two teams’ historic Central Division rivalry – payback for what Chicago did to them one season ago.

With Cleveland shorthanded along the frontline, Jeff Green got his fourth straight start after previously coming off the bench the entire season. The 10-year vet came up big – finishing with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting, adding four boards, two assists and one of the biggest blocks of the night, swatting a Bobby Portis dunk attempt after Chicago had tied the affair and taken back momentum.

Ante Zizic also got the starting nod on Saturday and responded as he had throughout the roadie – tallying 14 points and six boards – four off the offensive glass – in just over 20 minutes of work. The surging rookie finished 7-of-9 from the floor in the win and is now 26-of-32 over his last seven outings.

Jordan Clarkson, the league’s second-leading scoring bench player, was outstanding in relief again in the victory – netting 19 points in 31 minutes of work, going 6-of-13 from the floor, including 4-of-9 from long-range. His four-point play with 1:41 remaining untied the game and gave the Wine & Gold their final lead of the night.

Jose Calderon improved his mark as a starter to 18-8 with a rock-solid showing against Chicago – tallying nine points, seven boards, six assists and a big blocked shot with just over a minute to play and Cleveland clinging to a four-point edge.

The Bulls got a huge effort from sophomore guard Denzel Valentine, who went 8-of-11 from beyond the arc to lead all scorers with a career-high 34 points. Chicago’s starting center Christiano Felicio and guard Cameron Payne each doubled-up in the loss.

Jeff Green scores 21 points for his 4th double-figure effort against the Bulls this season.

Turning Point -- Even after the Bulls erased what was, at one point, a 17-point Cavaliers’ lead, the Wine & Gold looked like they’d put them away – running off six straight points with 3:05 to play after Chicago tied the contest at 99-apiece.

But Paul Zipser and Cameron Payne drilled back-to-back triples to tie the affair again at 105-each with 1:41 remaining.

On Cleveland’s next possession, LeBron found Jordan Clarkson open in the corner in front of the Bulls bench. Clarkson calmly drained the three-pointer and was fouled by Denzel Valentine – completing the four-point play and putting the Wine & Gold ahead to stay.

By the Numbers – 1,592 … three-pointers that LeBron James has now hit in his career, moving him into the 21st spot on the NBA’s all-time list. James needs 16 more triples to catch Jason Richardson and move into the Top 20.

Quotable – Jose Calderon, on moving back into the starting lineup against Chicago …

”I try to get my guys involved, I try to play the best defense I can, I try to disrupt the pace of the other team and it’s been working. And I feel comfortable out there with these guys and every day it’s a little bit easier for me.”

Up Next -- After dropping the Bulls to wrap up their longest roadie of the season – and with just 13 games to play in the regular season – the Wine & Gold return to Cleveland – beginning a three-game homestand on Monday night against the Bucks. On Wednesday night, the Cavs welcome the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors to The Q with a Friday night date against the Suns. The Cavaliers hit the road for the next three – taking on the Nets in Brooklyn next Sunday afternoon before visiting the Heat and Hornets in a midweek back-to-back.

Calls of the Game