IT Appears on Law & Order: SVU

DUN DUN.

As IT built the excitement for his upcoming cameo on NBC's longtime running primetime TV American drama series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," fans got their popcorn ready, including the ONE-AND-ONLY Lt. Olivia Benson herself!

The newest Cavalier plays himself on the episode, which centers around a 10-year old case that is reopened when a missing girl is found, according to the show's official website. While we are shocked it took NBC 19 years to book Isaiah Thomas for the guest appearance, we hope it won't be his last moment in acting. You can watch the full episode here. Let us know what you think!