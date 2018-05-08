2018 NBA Draft Lottery Chances

For the first time since 2014, the Wine & Gold will have a vested interest in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery thanks to an offseason deal which landed them the Brooklyn Nets first round pick.

The top three picks are decided by drawing ping pong balls, but the remaining picks in the lottery (4-14) will be arranged by team records.

Here is a snapshot of each team's chances when the ping pong balls fly on May 15 ...

2018 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities

Team Odds of No. 1 Pick Odds of Top 3 Pick Phoenix Suns 25 Percent 64.2 Percent Memphis Grizzlies 19.9 Percent 55.8 Percent Dallas Mavericks 13.8 Percent 42.6 Percent Atlanta Hawks 13.7 Percent 42.6 Percent Orlando Magic 8.8 Percent 29.1 Percent Chicago Bulls 5.3 Percent 18.3 Percent Sacramento Kings 5.3 Percent 18.3 Percent Cleveland Cavaliers (via BKN) 2.8 Percent 9.9 Percent New York Knicks 1.7 Percent 6.1 Percent Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics (via LAL)* 1.1 Percent 4.0 Percent Charlotte Hornets 0.8 Percent 2.9 Percent L.A. Clippers (via DET)** 0.7 Percent 2.5 Percent L.A. Clippers 0.6 Percent 2.2 Percent Denver Nuggets 0.5 Percent 1.8 Percent

* Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers receive it

** Pistons keep pick if 1-4