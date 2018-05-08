2018 NBA Draft Lottery Chances
For the first time since 2014, the Wine & Gold will have a vested interest in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery thanks to an offseason deal which landed them the Brooklyn Nets first round pick.
The top three picks are decided by drawing ping pong balls, but the remaining picks in the lottery (4-14) will be arranged by team records.
Here is a snapshot of each team's chances when the ping pong balls fly on May 15 ...
2018 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities
|Team
|Odds of No. 1 Pick
|Odds of Top 3 Pick
|Phoenix Suns
|25 Percent
|64.2 Percent
|Memphis Grizzlies
|19.9 Percent
|55.8 Percent
|Dallas Mavericks
|13.8 Percent
|42.6 Percent
|Atlanta Hawks
|13.7 Percent
|42.6 Percent
|Orlando Magic
|8.8 Percent
|29.1 Percent
|Chicago Bulls
|5.3 Percent
|18.3 Percent
|Sacramento Kings
|5.3 Percent
|18.3 Percent
|Cleveland Cavaliers (via BKN)
|2.8 Percent
|9.9 Percent
|New York Knicks
|1.7 Percent
|6.1 Percent
|Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics (via LAL)*
|1.1 Percent
|4.0 Percent
|Charlotte Hornets
|0.8 Percent
|2.9 Percent
|L.A. Clippers (via DET)**
|0.7 Percent
|2.5 Percent
|L.A. Clippers
|0.6 Percent
|2.2 Percent
|Denver Nuggets
|0.5 Percent
|1.8 Percent
* Celtics get pick if 2-5, otherwise Sixers receive it
** Pistons keep pick if 1-4