Rodney Hood Joins CavsHQ

David Liam Kyle/NBAE/GettyImages
Posted: Apr 02, 2018

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Monday, April 2 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, CavsHQ hosts John Michael and Allie Clifton speak with Rodney Hood as they get to know a little bit about the Cavaliers shooting guard.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Rodney Hood Interview Part 1

Part 1 of John Michael and Allie Clifton's interview with Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood.

Rodney Hood Joins CavsHQ

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Rodney Hood Interview Part 1
Now Playing

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Rodney Hood Interview Part 1

Part 1 of John Michael and Allie Clifton's interview with Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood.
Apr 4, 2018  |  07:25
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Rodney Hood Interview Part 2
Now Playing

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Rodney Hood Interview Part 2

Part 2 of John Michael and Allie Clifton's interview with Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood.
Apr 4, 2018  |  06:51
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner
Now Playing

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner

In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael discusses the Cavaliers teaming up with Uber and the Greater Cleveland Foodbank for a Harvest for Hunger food drive.
Apr 4, 2018  |  00:47
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: LeBron's record-breaking week
Now Playing

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: LeBron's record-breaking week

John Michael and Allie Clifton discuss LeBron James streak of 10 or more points in 867 straight games.
Apr 4, 2018  |  08:59
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Wrap-up
Now Playing

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Wrap-up

John Michael and Allie Clifton wrap up show 23.
Apr 4, 2018  |  01:05
Tags
Hood, Rodney, Cavaliers, CavsHQ, CavsHQ 4-2-18, 2017-18 Season

Related Content

Hood, Rodney

Cavaliers

CavsHQ