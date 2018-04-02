Rodney Hood Joins CavsHQ
The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Monday, April 2 on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.
In this episode, CavsHQ hosts John Michael and Allie Clifton speak with Rodney Hood as they get to know a little bit about the Cavaliers shooting guard.
Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Rodney Hood Interview Part 1
Part 1 of John Michael and Allie Clifton's interview with Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood.
| 07:25
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Rodney Hood Interview Part 2
Part 2 of John Michael and Allie Clifton's interview with Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood.
| 06:51
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner
In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael discusses the Cavaliers teaming up with Uber and the Greater Cleveland Foodbank for a Harvest for Hunger food drive.
| 00:47
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: LeBron's record-breaking week
John Michael and Allie Clifton discuss LeBron James streak of 10 or more points in 867 straight games.
| 08:59
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 23: Wrap-up
John Michael and Allie Clifton wrap up show 23.
| 01:05