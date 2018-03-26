George Hill Joins CavsHQ

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Mar 26, 2018

The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Monday, March 26th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.

In this episode, CavsHQ hosts John Michael and Allie Clifton speak with George Hill as they get to know a little bit about the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard.

Listen to more here: CavsHQ Archive

CavsHQ Season 2 Show 22: Welcome to the Show

John Michael and Allie Clifton welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 22 of CavsHQ.

CavsHQ 3-28-18

John Michael and Allie Clifton welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 22 of CavsHQ.
Mar 28, 2018  |  06:09
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 22: George Hill Interview Part 1
Part 1 of John Michael and Allie Clifton's interview with Cavaliers guard George Hill.
Mar 28, 2018  |  06:52
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 22: George Hill Interview Part 2
Part 2 of John Michael and Allie Clifton's interview with Cavaliers guard George Hill.
Mar 28, 2018  |  08:22
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 22: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner
In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael highlights the latest "All Star Kid".
Mar 28, 2018  |  01:04
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 22: John and Allie Discuss the Playoffs
John Michael and Allie Clifton discuss the Cavaliers' season thus far and the NBA Playoffs outlook.
Mar 28, 2018  |  08:41
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 22: Wrap-Up
John Michael and Allie Clifton wrap up show 22.
Mar 28, 2018  |  02:37
