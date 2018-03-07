Joe Thomas Joins CavsHQ!
Sarah Jamieson
The Cavaliers flagship show, CavsHQ, returned on Tuesday, March 6th on Newsradio WTAM 1100, the Elk and Elk Cavaliers Radio Network.
In this episode, CavsHQ hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernandez-Brito are joined by Fox Sports Ohio's Allie Clifton and special guest, Cleveland Browns tackle, Joe Thomas!
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 20: Welcome to the Show
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito welcome everyone to the Season 2 Show 20 of CavsHQ.
Joe Thomas Joins CavsHQ - March 5, 2018
| 05:55
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 20: Cavs.com Writer with Joe G
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito discuss the Cavaliers recent home stand with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
| 05:54
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 20: Mr. Hypothetical with Joe G
John Michael and Rafael Hernandez Brito play a game called Mr. Hypothetical with Cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele.
| 08:36
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 20: Discount Drug Mart Community Corner
In this week's Discount Drug Mart Community Corner, John Michael talks about the recent Black Heritage Celebration event held by the Cavaliers for the Boys and Girls Club at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 00:55
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 20: Joe Thomas Interview Part 1
Part 1 of John Michael Rafael Hernandez Brito and Allie CLifton's interview with Cleveland Browns All-pro Lineman Joe Thomas.
| 09:44
CavsHQ Season 2 Show 20: Joe Thomas Interview Part 2
Part 2 of John Michael Rafael Hernandez Brito and Allie CLifton's interview with Cleveland Browns All-pro Lineman Joe Thomas.
| 09:28