Local Kids Reading and Learning through Sports

The Cavaliers “Read to Achieve” campaign, presented in association with Cedar Point and Castaway Bay, is back for another season of promoting a love of reading amongst children across Northeast Ohio. Each month of the program, classes participating in the initiative will focus on a specific genre of book that includes a corresponding activity for the classes to complete. First up: the sports genre!

For November, students were encouraged to read a sports book of any kind, such as fiction, nonfiction, biographical or even instructional. On Monday, one class received a special Wine and Gold hands-on lesson in both sports and literacy.

The fourth and fifth grade classes from Wade Park Elementary School of Cleveland Metropolitan School District spent the afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts, first taking part in a basketball clinic and then a reading timeout.

The kids were led through various basketball drills by Cavs Academy coaches Kendall Chones and Jon White, with assistance from members of the Scream Team. And then after working up a sweat on the court, what better way to cool down than by reading! The Scream Teamers joined the students to read the book “A Whole New Ballgame” by Phil Bildner. The kids all received their own copy of the book that they were able to take home with them. Each student also received a cool Cavs swag bag.

