Students Combine Math and Hoops for a Fun Time

A group of Cleveland-area students had the opportunity to bring math to life in a fun, educational way on Monday. Students from Salvation Army West Park, Wade Park and St. Thomas Aquinas that regularly participate in NBA Math Hoops, presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, gathered at Quicken Loans Arena for “NBA Math Hoops Live.”

With the court at The Q set up like the NBA Math Hoops game board, the kids were broken up into two teams and introduced by Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad. The home and visiting teams were excited to learn they would be getting a hand from two pros: Cavs player Cedi Osman and mascot Moondog. After rolling the dice, the students and teachers had to complete math problems, and then chose where Cedi and Moondog would take shots from.

Community Photos: View snapshots from the event.

Following the game, Cedi spoke to the group about how math applies to basketball, and took questions from the kids.

ABOUT NBA MATH HOOPS

Presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans

The Cavaliers and Learn Fresh are proud to deliver NBA Math Hoops, presented by Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans, to students and educators throughout Ohio. NBA Math Hoops ties math education to the game of basketball and the current statistics of the NBA/WNBA’s biggest stars. The program is centered around a board game, mobile app and 12-week curriculum that is tied to the Common Core State Standards for mathematics. Participants use the program regularly in the classroom and after-school programs and take part in special team-sponsored events including a Tip-off Clinic for educators and State Championship for outstanding students.

The program includes over 100 sites and partners in the region, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland and Lorain County, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Columbus After-School All-Stars, Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ohio Afterschool Network, Open Doors Academy and more. Nationally, over 25,000 students participate in the program, showing gains of 36.7% on math scores analyzed by the American Institutes for Research.