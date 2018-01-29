Jr. Wheelchair Cavs Update - January 29, 2018
The Jr. Wheelchair Cavaliers placed 5th this past weekend at the Junior Division, Midwest Conference Regional tournament in Ft. Wayne, IN.
The Cavs opened up the tournament on Saturday with a convincing win over the Cincinnati Dragons (41-36).
Unfortunately, they dropped the next two games versus top ranked teams. After some needed rest, the team rallied on Sunday morning winning back-to-back games securing their 5th place spot. The leading scorers were Evan (#23), DJ (#24) and Isaiah (#3).
The Cavs continue improving in the overall rankings, as they look to qualify for the National Tournament held in Louisville, KY the first week in April.
If you know a child interested in competitive wheelchair basketball, please contact Mike Urban at 440-238-6200 ext. 245 for more information.