2017 November Head of the Class and All-Star Kids Winners

Education is one of the pillars of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ community efforts and as part of that, the organization recognizes exemplary teachers and students throughout Northeast Ohio. Each month during the regular season, the Cavs select one teacher and one student to receive the team’s Head of the Class and All-Star Kids awards, respectively.

Community Community: More news on the Cavs.

Head of the Class recognizes teachers in Northeast Ohio that make a difference in their students’ lives both inside and outside of the classroom. The winner for November was Carly Vinborg, a sixth grade math teacher at Mayfield Middle School in Mayfield Heights. In addition to her work in the classroom, she is also the Student Council advisor and helps with Science Olympiad, Homework Club and Ski Club. Ms. Vinborg spends countless hours working with her students and attending school events. She shows exceptional merit with students, coworkers, parents and community members.

Ms. Vinborg and her class enjoyed a visit from Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad and mascot Sir C.C., who presented her with a $500.00 donation to use for her classroom. Ms. Vinborg also received tickets and VIP passes to the November 22nd Cavs game against Brooklyn, where she was honored on-court.

All-Star Kids recognizes students who set a positive example for their peers. November’s winner was Mykaila Davis, a fifth grader at Oxford Elementary School in Cleveland Heights. She is involved in Student Council, Spanish Club and Reading Challenge. Mykaila is kind and supportive to other students and also helps tutor them. She is dedicated to her classwork, is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed and never gives up.

Ahmaad and Sir C.C. surprised Mykaila at school to present her with tickets and VIP passes to the November 17th game against the L.A. Clipper where she was honored at center court before the start of the game. She will also receive a pizza party for her class at a later date.

Complete information on Head of the Class, All-Star Kids and the rest of the Cavs community programs can be found online at cavs.com/community.