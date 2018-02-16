Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. Lend a Helping Hand

Cavaliers big men, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr., along with current and former NBA, WNBA and NBA G League players, coaches, NBA All-Star guests, partners and celebrities volunteered their time for three service projects with support from Nike, SAP and State Farm®.

In partnership with Baby2Baby, members of the NBA family packaged donations for children and families while others will build a playground with KaBOOM! at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Compton. Additional volunteers visited the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to assemble food kits to be distributed to seniors in need.

