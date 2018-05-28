Cavs Host Game 7 Watch Party for Boys & Girls Clubs

While thousands of Clevelanders packed Quicken Loans Arena for the Official Road Game Watch Party, presented by Budweiser, some local families were treated to their own watch party on Sunday night. The Cavs hosted a private Game 7 watch party for families from Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland at Cinemark at Valley View.

Instead of Humongotron, these 100 kids and family members were able to watch the series-deciding game on the big screen of a movie theater. And instead of arena concession stands, they were treated to traditional movie snacks like popcorn and candy.

Just like the watch parties at The Q though, the families at Cinemark were entertained by Ahmaad, Sir C.C. and members of the Scream Team and Cavalier Girls, as well as were able to enjoy sign-making and tattoo stations. And just like at The Q, the kids were entertained during timeouts and quarter breaks throughout the game, playing games like Rock-Paper-Scissors and Simon Says in their seats during the breaks in game action.

Plus, everyone in attendance received a cool Cavs swag bag to take home.