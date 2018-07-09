Summer League Game Preview | Washington Wizards (7.9.18)

Written for Sixers.com by Ryan O'Neil

Scene Setter:

The 76ers (0-2) return to action Monday looking for their first victory of the summer, as they play the Washington Wizards (0-2) at 5:30 PM EST.

Against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Zhaire Smith delivered an impressive 16-point performance that included a couple of highlight-reel dunks. Cameron Oliver contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

These efforts, however, were not enough to lead the Sixers to victory, as the team fell, 96-79.

Opponent Outlook:

After a season that ended in the first round of the playoffs, the Wizards have been active in the offseason. Washington traded for guard Austin Rivers in an attempt to improve the depth of their backcourt.

The 15th overall pick in the draft, Troy Brown, Jr., is averaging 17 points per game over the first two games of the summer, but his team has failed to pick up a win. Devin Robinson, a second-year player from the University of Florida who last season played for the Sixers’ G-League affiliate in Delaware, scored 24 points on Sunday against the Spurs.

Follow Along:

• Audio: sixers.com | Sixers mobile app

• Video: NBA TV | NBCSP+