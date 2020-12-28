Trip Ends With Loss to Cavaliers

In the absence of Joel Embiid (back stiffness), the 76ers (2-1) fell to the Cavaliers (3-0) Sunday in Cleveland, 118-94.

Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons brought solid performances, but the Sixers struggled to contain Cleveland’s Andre Drummond (24 pts, 14 reb) and Collin Sexton (22 pts).

The Sixers will play their third game in four days Tuesday, hosting the Toronto Raptors (0-2) at The Center.

Key Contributors:

Tobias Harris

Harris finished his outing with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. He shot 50.0% (5-10 FG) from the floor, and converted on four of his six 3-point field goal attempts.

Ben Simmons

Simmons tallied 15 points (5-8 FG), six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Dwight Howard

Stepping in for Embiid for his first start as a sixer, Howard totaled nine points and three rebounds, shooting a flawless 4-for-4 from the field.

Mike Scott

Scott led the bench unit with 12 points, including three 3-pointers, along with three rebounds and a steal.

Isaiah Joe and Dakota Mathias made their NBA debuts Sunday. Each scored their first NBA points, with Mathias tallying eight points, two rebounds, and two assists.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers will host the Raptors at The Center Tuesday. The Raptors have dropped each of their first two outings, most recently falling 119-114 to the San Antonio Spurs Saturday.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors, who are based in Tampa this season, with 27 points, nine assists, and three rebounds.