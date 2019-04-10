Team Falls to Heat in Wade's Home Finale

Recap:

In their second-to-last regular season game, the 76ers (50-31) fell to the Miami Heat (39-42) Tuesday, in what would be the final home game of Dwyane Wade’s storied career.

Wade had a night to remember, finishing with 30 points, two rebounds, and three assists. He treated 20,000 adoring fans at American Airlines Arena to 14 points in a celebratory fourth quarter, before exiting to a standing ovation with 62 seconds to go in regulation.

With Joel Embiid (left knee soreness), JJ Redick (back tightness), Mike Scott (sore lower back), and James Ennis (quad) out, members of the Sixers’ bench unit collected pre-playoff minutes.

Greg Monroe led the team in scoring, posting 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists. Jonathon Simmons scored 14 points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out eight assists, and picked up three steals.

Ben Simmons, who opened the game alongside regular starters Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler, recorded 16 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals in his 21 minutes of play.

“I thought Greg Monroe had a really good game,” Brett Brown said. “It’s clear he’s an NBA veteran.”

In his first start as a Sixer, Zhaire Smith finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Furkan Korkmaz returned to the court Tuesday, getting his first NBA minutes since meniscus surgery in February. He netted two points and registered a steal in his seven minutes.

With the third seed in the Eastern Conference wrapped up, the squad will play its final regular season game Wednesday before the first round of the playoffs begin this weekend.

The Sixers will wrap up their back-to-back - and the regular season - at home Wednesday, hosting the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have lost seven of their last eight contests, including a 116-96 defeat to the Sixers on Saturday night. The Sixers lead the season series between the teams, 2-1.