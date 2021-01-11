Shorthanded Sixers Visit Atlanta

On the heels of Tyrese Maxey’s historic performance Saturday in South Philadelphia, the still-severely shorthanded 76ers are headed to Atlanta to face the young Hawks (4-5).

As of Sunday evening, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle, and Vincent Poirier remain out due to health and safety protocols.

Also out of Monday’s matchup with the Hawks are Ben Simmons (knee swelling), Furkan Korkmaz (adductor strain), and Terrance Ferguson (personal reasons).

Mike Scott (knee contusion) and Joel Embiid (back tightness) have been upgraded to probable.

The seven Sixers featured in Saturday’s 115-103 fight-filled loss to the Denver Nuggets remain available.

Headlining Saturday’s matchup was Maxey’s 39-point performance, as Maxey became the first Sixer to score at least 39 points as a rookie since Allen Iverson scored 40 in 1997.

Maxey converted 18 of his 33 shots, and added seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals to his line.

The young Sixers showed ample heart - keeping things close through the first half, and chipping away at their deficit throughout the second half.

“I was really just trying to win, do whatever it takes to win,” Maxey said postgame. “We kept it competitive for a very long time, and we couldn’t pull it off at the end. But it was fun.”

“He’s going to be a terrific player,” Doc Rivers said of the Sixers’ 21st overall pick postgame. “He’s going to keep getting better, keep getting smarter.”

While Maxey’s performance turned heads nationally, those closest to him weren’t necessarily surprised by his breakout outing.

Fellow rookie Isaiah Joe, who totalled a season-high 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists in his first NBA start offered Maxey props postgame:

“Just to see anybody succeed at what they love… to see him succeed, you know he’s going to go real far. He’s definitely a ballplayer. He has a knack for the game.”

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around,” Dakota Mathias (12 pts, 5 ast) said of Maxey. “He’s always in the gym. So it’s not really that surprising to me.”

Joe, the Sixers’ 49th overall pick, appreciates Maxey as a teammate off-court, too.

“As teammates, we’re going to root him on, the whole year - and he’ll do the same for all of us,” Joe said.

Moving forward understaffed, the team will rely on one another for support. Joe says they’re ready to give it.

“Going into the future, we’ve just got to keep each other uplifted.”

Monday’s contest tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

After a hot start, winning their first trio of games to open the 2020-21 season, the Hawks have dropped their last four heading into Monday’s matchup, most recently including a two-game set with the Charlotte Hornets.

In Saturday’s 113-105 loss, 2019 10th overall pick Cam Reddish led the Hawks in scoring coming off the bench, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds, and four steals. 2019 fourth overall pick De’Andre Hunter, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.

All-Star point man and third-year pro Trae Young is averaging a team-high 24.7 points and team-high 8.6 assists per game.

Atlanta announced Sunday evening that first-year Hawk Bogdan Bogdanovic has suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic