Road Trip Closes in Cleveland

The 76ers’ (32-15) six-game road trip comes to an end Thursday, as the team meets the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-30) for the third and final time this season.

The Sixers are 3-2 on the trip thus far, looking to snap their two-game skid Thursday.

Doc Rivers says that a win at Cleveland would make the road trip - without Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) - a success.

“We have a chance to go plus-.500 on a road trip without Joel,” Rivers said following the team’s 104-95 loss at Denver Tuesday. “We have one more game. We win that, and we’ve had a very successful trip.”

With a back-to-back hosting Minnesota and Memphis awaiting the Sixers at home, the team also released encouraging news on Embiid’s progress Wednesday.

Official @sixers update: Joel Embiid is out tomorrow at Cleveland. He is responding well to on-court work and conditioning and is expected to return to play this weekend. An update will be provided on Friday. — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 1, 2021

Tobias Harris is ready to achieve Rivers’ goal of finishing the trip on a high note:

“A win in Cleveland would be big for us. We want to finish the trip out on top… We’ve got to do it in a way that we feel good about it, get out there and execute how we want to play, and play our type of basketball.”

Ben Simmons believes the team can get the job done.

“After tonight, we can’t wait to play [Cleveland],” Simmons said Tuesday postgame. “We believe we’re the better team, so we’ve got to go prove that and show that.”

Thursday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Cavaliers have lost three straight, most recently falling, 114-75, Monday in Utah.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavs in scoring, averaging 23.9 points per game, plus 2.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Cleveland took the first two meetings between the Sixers and Cavaliers, winning 118-94 on Dec. 27, and 112-109 in overtime on Feb. 27.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic